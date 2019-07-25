City Of Miami Beach Grants J.Lo Keys To The City + Declares “Jennifer Lopez Day”

Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa

Jennifer Lopez not only hit a milestone yesterday by turning 50, but she also was presented the prestigious keys to the city of Miami Beach by Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Michael Góngora. She even additionally got her own official day named in her honor. As of yesterday, July 24th (J.Lo’s birthday) is officially known as “Jennifer Lopez Day,” following a proclamation from the city.

The presentation took place at her Miami home and was the first of many celebrations for the beloved star. Although she continues to stun the world by seemingly aging backward, her decades-old legacy is filled with insurmountable accomplishments, cementing her as one of our world’s greatest icons.

In the presentation of the key, Mayor Gelber said, “We are representatives of a city that’s a beautiful city. It’s got great vistas, beaches, the whole bit. But I always say that our city can only be pretty if it’s pretty on the inside, which is why we believe in absolute inclusivity and a plastic-free environment and we protect our citizens. So when I was told we were going to give you something, the reason I really wanted to do it was because I can’t imagine someone shows ‘pretty is as pretty does’ better than you,” he said.

Photo Credit: Ana Carballosa

“This [key] isn’t for your amazing career and all of the skills that you have in so many areas. It’s really because inside what you have done for our community is remarkable. So many causes – women, children, disaster, UNICEF, anything – you and Alex are remarkable in so many ways. Tens of millions of dollars you’ve donated, tens of thousands of children and women and the frail who you’ve elevated, so we are really happy to be able to give you this very special key. It is the most unique key we have ever designed. It really isn’t just because of the incredible things you’ve done as a performer but for the incredible things you’ve done as a person, and we are really grateful to you.”

J.Lo accepted the award looking stunning as ever in a chic, lime green two-piece set, joined by her fiancé and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, as well as her and Rodriguez’ children for the intimate ceremony.

Later that evening, she celebrated with friends, family and fellow stars with an over-the-top birthday bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan‘s private estate. She even gave fans a private mini-performance followed by a live performance from rapper Fat Joe, belting his hit song ‘All the Way Up’, which had the crowd going wild. This weekend, she’ll grace the AmericanAirlines Arena for a three-night concert series, bringing the heat to Miami in true J.Lo fashion.