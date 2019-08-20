French Montana
News
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever

Milk Bar Pop’s Up At Joe’s Stone Crab

City Guide, Haute Scene, News

Calling all dessert connoisseurs! The expert judge in the matters of everything sweet posted up in Miami this past weekend with Milk Bar’s All You Can Eat Treat Tour. Popping up at Joe’s Stone Crab as the last and final stop on Chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar tour – including previous pop-ups in Austin, Dallas, Chicago, and Minneapolis – the ultimate pioneer in not your average baked goods brought their wildly groovy and sought after Milk Bar Ice Cream Truck to the beaches offering signature treats such as Cereal Milk Soft Serve with cornflake crunch, Compost Cookies, Milk Bar Pie, and cake truffles as well as limited edition, customizable tour merchandise and cookbooks.

“We’re going big for the last tour stop!” said Kim Deangelo, Milk Bar’s Spokesperson. “We’re really excited to meet our Miami customers and fans, who have been asking us to come to Miami for a while now. We’re bringing all the soft serve, all of the cookies and more.”

Chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar Pop's Up At Joe's Stone Crab
Chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar Pop’s Up At Joe’s Stone Crab

Photo Credit: Milk Bar

Selectively choosing Joe’s Stone Crab as the stomping ground for Miami’s Milk Bar pop-up location, Deangelo was overjoyed to see old friends and celebrate the tour’s final destination.

“We go there every time we’re in town,” said Deangelo. “When we knew Miami was going to be a tour stop, we knew it just had to be at Joe’s, and luckily, they’re graciously letting us crash their outdoor area!”

Prodigious for out of the box flavor combinations, this colorful ice cream truck followed a playful concert tour theme with special surprises including a limited edition, All You Can Treat Tour Levi’s jean jacket. But the star of show was their classic Cereal Milk Soft Serve.

Milk Bar’s All You Can Eat Treat Tour
Chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar Pop’s Up At Joe’s Stone Crab

Photo Credit: Milk Bar

“It will cool you down, and surprise your taste buds with how much the salty sweet flavor mimics the milk at the bottom of a bowl of cereal,” Deangelo. “Don’t forget to get the Cornflake Crunch topping!”

Featuring a kaleidoscope of ooey gooey treats to choose from, Deangelo suggested Milk Bar fans triple taste them all.

“Most of our products, like cookies and cake truffles, come in a package, so it’s also easy to take things home and stock up in your freezer,” said Deangelo.

And with summer’s final days coming to a close, Milk Bar is already looking to kick off fall with a bang, premiering pumpkin-dulce de leche treats and a special new peanut butter and jelly themed treat launching later this month.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Kimmy Shields
Celebrities
August 20, 2019
Kimmy Shields On The Upcoming Second Season Of “Insatiable” + What It’s Really Like To Work With Brad Pitt
By Laura Schreffler
Nathaniel Potvin
Celebrities
August 19, 2019
One-On-One With Nathaniel Potvin From Facebook Watch’s “Five Points,” Executive Produced By Kerry Washington
By Deyvanshi Masrani
The Crack Shack
Haute Cuisine
August 19, 2019
Why “Top Chef” Winner Richard Blais Is Clucking Excited About Opening The Crack Shack In Sin City
By Laura Schreffler
French Montana
Celebrities
August 19, 2019
Hublot Celebrates French Montana’s Haute Living Cover At Papi Steak
By Paige Mastrandrea
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader