Photo Credit: Jeffrey Fountain

Here, Haute Living sits down with young talent Nathaniel Potvin from Facebook Watch’s hit Five Points, executive produced by Scandal star Kerry Washington.

How did you get your start into acting?

I got into the business through dancing. I had been dancing practically my whole life, and at my dance studio they had started an acting class. I decided to join because a bunch of my friends were doing it. Turns out… I loved it. I became infatuated with acting…I liked the idea of becoming different people and just embracing what makes you, you. I started going out for commercial auditions because of dancing and then found myself fortunate to gain representation. From there I started getting serious about more speaking roles.

How did your younger working experience on shows like Disney‘s MECH X-4 help you prepare for more mature roles, like your current role as Wallace Marks in Facebook Watch‘s Five Points, executive produced by Kerry Washington, and Netflix‘ Alexa and Katie?

Mech-X4 taught me more intuition and grit than I would have ever learned on any other set. My Disney experience was a little more difficult than others. For starters, our show focused on a more intriguing version of story-telling with action, adventure, and comedy all in one. That really allowed me to play with my character (Ryan) and explore what he could do. Second, MECH-X4 was a single camera show which allowed me to see that the artistry isn’t only in front of the camera but behind the camera. It showed me that the crew and actors really have to work together to make the show, it can’t just be an effort from one side. Third, we found ourselves in extreme conditions in Canada with the rain and cold. It wasn’t like a school day where when it snowed you didn’t have to go to school. Our show thrived in the snow and really challenged the cast. Lastly, Mech-X4 showed me how to work hard and that is something that will never ever leave me. My experience taught me to be over prepared on any other job or endeavor I pursue. I wouldn’t have it any other way and for that, I am truly grateful.

What was the best piece of advice you received regarding working in Hollywood and who gave it to you?

The best advice I received from anyone regarding working in Hollywood was from Keith David. He told me that, “Actors have to stick together. We can’t be tearing each other down we have to be looking out for one another.”

Who are some dream talents that you hope to work with in the future and why?

I mostly hope to work with amazing directors like Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins, Jonah Hill, (The GOAT) Paul Thomas Anderson, Hiro Murai, Todd Philips, Robert Eggers, David Fincher, Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach, Adam McKay and Ava DuVernay. I could honestly go on and on, because there are so many talented people, but you only said some. I feel like all of these directors are visionaries and are really pushing the boundaries of what film is.

What would you say is the best part about being a young actor in Hollywood? The worst part?

I feel like the best part of being a young actor in Hollywood is that you have so much opportunity to get behind the camera and be creative as well. You get to have a platform to talk about different stories and different topics and issues that need attention. The worst part about being a young actor in Hollywood is that you have to pay your dues.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Fountain

You’re a true creative. What is your creative process to get into character and are there any odd/uncommon practices you implement to embody each role?

The one thing I do that allows me to really embody each part is that I make a playlist for each one of my characters when preparing for the role. I figure out which genre and style of music that each character would listen to and I listen to that playlist while we are in production.

What is your dream role and why?

My dream role one day is a role that truly sheds a light on what it means to be mixed race in life. The struggles and complexities of living in an environment that doesn’t really know what to address you as. A project full of nuanced situations that show the struggles of inner identity issues of ethnically mixed people. I feel like I can represent that and really tell that story to its maximum extent.

What’s next for you and what can we expect from you in the future?

Well, Season 2 of Five Points is out right now. And there’s Season 3 of Alexa & Katie. I have also been working on a passion project that I co-wrote with a friend of mine, which we hope to submit to festivals this year.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Fountainnath