There’s No Place Like Louis

Perfectly marrying elements of fantasy and a whole lot of luxury, the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 collection by Virgil Abloh is nothing short of magical. Inspired by the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz, motifs and emblems from the film serve as subtle and sometimes whimsical, but always welcomed accents. You don’t have to look somewhere over the rainbow for Dorothy in denim and poppies on pants; these beautifully-crafted and eye-catching pieces are the perfect statement-makers for your summer wardrobe, where they belong.

Fashion Director + Stylist: Deyvanshi Masrani

Photographer: Mark Squires

Assistant Photographer: Michael Prezioso

Assistant Stylist: Sofia Daguano

Groomer: Cesar Ferrette

Model: Nasir Dean for Next Models + Kadupul Brand Management

Shot on location at The Setai Residences Miami Beach, TH-A — A Jeff Miller + Jill Eber Property

Photo Credit: Mark Squires

