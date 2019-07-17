beyonce
Inside Dior’s Brand New Champs-Elysées Boutique In Paris

On one of the most famous and beautiful luxury streets in the world, lies the latest Dior boutique: Champs-Elysées. Spanning over three, expansive floors, the House’s latest collections live—for both men and for women—within the boutique, which serves as an ode to the now former flagship, since the closing of the 30 Avenue Montaigne store. To clarify this further, an oversized drape hangs on the building facade that is reminiscent of the facade of the 30 Avenue Montaigne mansion. Dior will also feature new technologies and exclusive experiences for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the boutique, exploring the House’s history and its modernity. To open, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Autumn/Winter 2019-2020 collection will be showcased in a new and eye-catching way, alongside women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry, perfumes, Dior Maison designs and footwear, located on the ground floor. Guests will also be able to get onsite personalization within an hour or so, with the in-house workshops; this includes the coveted Dior Book Tote and Saddlebags. For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here. All images courtesy of the brand.

July 17, 2019
By Deyvanshi Masrani
