City Guide, News | February 1, 2024

Jenny Haire Leads The Charge for Fundraising in Naples with STARability

Mari Hernandez Rubenstein
The philanthropic season is officially underway in the heart of Naples, Florida, and at the heart of it stands Jenny Haire, a woman whose passion for community shines as brightly as the sunshine upon her hometown. Born and raised amidst the warmth of Naples, Jenny’s innate desire to give back blossomed over time, fueled by the transformative power of the city’s renowned fundraising events.

Jenny’s dedication to philanthropy shines through her work with the STARability Foundation, an organization empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Witnessing the Cooney family’s dedication to Trailblazer Academy, a vocational program for adults with disabilities, deeply touched her. Her dedication as the STAR gala’s Sponsorship Chair for the past six years has yielded millions. Working tirelessly, she secured support from local businesses, individuals, and community partners, with Stofft Cooney Architects playing a pivotal role.

Jenny Haire

Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

Driven by a simple yet profound goal of inspiring shared responsibility, Jenny encourages everyone to find their own way to give back. Whether it’s time, expertise, or resources, every act of kindness contributes to a brighter future. “Naples has numerous centers supporting various causes,” she observes, “but none specifically for the disabled. It’s our personal responsibility to provide a space that enriches their daily lives.”

This yearning for inclusivity fuels her vision for Naples, one where everyone feels welcomed and empowered. Jenny’s dedication overflows into action. In the past month, she co-chaired Women Rock Philanthropy for The Women’s Foundation, held a private wine-tasting event at Bleu Provence benefiting the same, and helped organize Friday evening’s exclusive patron party at the historic Keewaydin Lodge benefitting the STARability Foundation. Through these tireless efforts, she creates awareness, forges partnerships, and empowers others to join the cause. After this weekend’s STAR GALA, Jenny will focus on her next chapter – on the ‘Opening Doors’ campaign for STARability’s permanent home. Spearheaded by John Cooney and his ambassadors Gary Price, Bill Earls, Joe Smallwood, Jeff Maconaghy, Vicki Tracy, Tim Savage, Carrie Cooney, Jenny Haire, Meg Hardt, Lisa Kahn, Mary Smallwood, Laura Georgelos, Robert Forbis, Andy Krone, & Bob Forbis this crucial initiative seeks generous contributions through naming and champion opportunities, paving the way for a brighter future for STARability participants.

But her impact extends far beyond mere numbers. It’s seen in the faces of individuals emboldened to join a cause, in the younger generation finding inspiration to get involved, and in the spirit of shared responsibility, she weaves into the very fabric of the community. Her infectious smile, optimism, and unwavering belief in the power of community serve as a beacon of hope, reminding everyone that even the smallest act of kindness can make a difference.

Jenny Haire’s story is not just about one woman; it’s a call to action for us all. Her journey teaches us that philanthropy isn’t a destination but a continuous path, paved with compassion, resourcefulness, and a vision for a better future. By embracing her spirit of giving, we can all contribute to making Naples, and the world, a more inclusive and vibrant place.

For more information on the STARability Foundation, please visit the website.

