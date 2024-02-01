HB
City Guide, News | February 1, 2024

Ferrari of Naples Hosts ‘La Grande Dame’ Luncheon in Partnership With Veuve Clicquot

City Guide, News | February 1, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy
(From L to R) Andrea Cardenas, Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Sachi Ganzak, Dagney Wysong, Deborah Houk, Luara Maximo, Natalie Harley, and Letricia Zogheib

Ferrari of Naples, in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot’s ‘La Grande Dame,’ hosted a dynamic luncheon with empowering women in Southwest Florida to announce their future initiative for a women’s racing team. The event was a tribute to the powerful spirit of women in motorsports, honoring their journey from breaking barriers to conquering racetracks.

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

At the welcome reception, style-clad ladies and empowering leaders in the Naples community enjoyed a flavor-packed appetizer of celeriac mousseline, green apple, Parmigiano, and Ossetra caviar while sipping on Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2012, a wine to reﬂect the image of La Grande Dame herself, Madame Clicquot, with an aroma of jasmine, honeysuckle, and vine ﬂowers and tasting notes of dried apricot, hazelnuts, honey, and sugar candy.

Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2008

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek
During the luncheon, guests savored roasted heritage chicken breast and artichoke barigoule infused with stewed artichokes, carrot, white wine, and fresh thyme paired with La Grande Dame Rosé 2012, vintage champagne with a coppery sparkle hue with floral notes that evolve into warmer, spicy notes.

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Ending on a sweet note, luncheon attendees were treated to a chocolate hemisphere dessert made with Valrhona dark chocolate, passionfruit, and gooseberry paired with a tasting of Hennessy Paradis offering a balanced blend of rare cognac with a silky texture and flavorful finish.

Andrea Cardenas serving luncheon attendees Hennessy Paradis, a rare cognac

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Notable attendees, included Andrea Cardenas, Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Sachi Ganzak, Dagney Wysong, Deborah Houk, and Natalie Harley.

Andrea Cardenas and Mari Hernandez Rubenstein

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Sachi Ganzak, guest, Dagney Wysong, and Deborah Houk

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Guest and Dagney Wysong

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Dagney Wysong, Sachi Ganzak, Natalie Harley, and Kaelyn Rhodes

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Dagney Wysong, and Luara Maximo

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Sachi Ganzak, Dagney Wysong, and Deborah Houk

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Dagney Wysong and Luara Maximo

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Ferrari of Naples
Ferrari of Naples

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Veuve Clicquot ‘La Grande Dame’

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Natalie Harley, and Kaelyn Rhodes

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Meri Karenovna and Luara Maximo

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

Ferrari of NaplesPhoto Credit: Jake Maciosek

Hennessy Paradis

Photo Credit: Jake Maciosek

