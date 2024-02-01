Ferrari of Naples, in collaboration with Veuve Clicquot’s ‘La Grande Dame,’ hosted a dynamic luncheon with empowering women in Southwest Florida to announce their future initiative for a women’s racing team. The event was a tribute to the powerful spirit of women in motorsports, honoring their journey from breaking barriers to conquering racetracks.

At the welcome reception, style-clad ladies and empowering leaders in the Naples community enjoyed a flavor-packed appetizer of celeriac mousseline, green apple, Parmigiano, and Ossetra caviar while sipping on Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2012, a wine to reﬂect the image of La Grande Dame herself, Madame Clicquot, with an aroma of jasmine, honeysuckle, and vine ﬂowers and tasting notes of dried apricot, hazelnuts, honey, and sugar candy.

During the luncheon, guests savored roasted heritage chicken breast and artichoke barigoule infused with stewed artichokes, carrot, white wine, and fresh thyme paired with La Grande Dame Rosé 2012, vintage champagne with a coppery sparkle hue with floral notes that evolve into warmer, spicy notes.

Ending on a sweet note, luncheon attendees were treated to a chocolate hemisphere dessert made with Valrhona dark chocolate, passionfruit, and gooseberry paired with a tasting of Hennessy Paradis offering a balanced blend of rare cognac with a silky texture and flavorful finish.

Notable attendees, included Andrea Cardenas, Mari Hernandez Rubenstein, Sachi Ganzak, Dagney Wysong, Deborah Houk, and Natalie Harley.

