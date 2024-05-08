Photo Credit: Erik Kellar

IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH HAUTE LIVING, WE HAD THE PRIVILEGE OF SITTING DOWN WITH ANDREW TWETAN, A DISTINGUISHED FIGURE IN THE REALM OF LUXURY COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION. As the President of STUDiO CGU, Andrew brings a wealth of expertise and insight into the intricacies of high-end construction projects.

Connor & Gaskins Unlimited, a renowned luxury name in construction, launched STUDiO CGU, a division focused on commercial projects. The exciting venture underscores CGU’s commitment to tailored solutions, encompassing new builds, renovations, tenant improvements, and construction management. With offices also in Punta Gorda and Tampa, STUDiO CGU is poised to cater to the growing demand for luxurious commercial projects nationwide. Led by Andrew Twetan, the division embodies a spirit of innovation and creative thinking, guided by their company vision to “Listen Better, Plan Better, and Build Better.” Haute Living Naples sits down with Andrew to delve deeper into the company’s future, while exploring STUDiO CGU’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Haute Living (HL): What inspired you to specialize in luxury building in Naples?

Andrew Twetan (AT): Naples and SWFL have a unique pulse and drive that requires you to bring a focused level of construction and design. The challenge of combining the clients’ vision while maintaining feasibility requires the expertise of a STUDiO CGU team– one that excels with the evolving challenges of each project.

HL: What sets your company apart from other luxury builders in Naples?

AT: Upon entering our Naples office, visitors immediately sense what distinguishes STUDiO CGU from its competitors. Starting from the initial sketch on a client’s napkin, our unwavering passion for design, innovation, and hands-on involvement ensures that every project is tailored to meet their distinct needs and desires. We provide an unparalleled building experience, backed by a comprehensive in-house team comprising project managers, accountants, and more, who are actively engaged in every phase. This ensures that budgets are closely monitored and performance analysis is readily available for our clients’ control and management. Irrespective of project size, every client receives the same meticulous attention to detail and focus. We are committed to ensuring that every client feels listened to and supported throughout the project’s progression.

STUDiO CGU distinguishes itself in the construction industry not only through its remarkable financial performance but also through its unwavering commitment to excellence and diversity in projects. With a gross annual revenue of $35 million for residential projects and $173 million for commercial projects, the company’s financial prowess underscores its capabilities and reliability. In Southwest Florida, STUDiO CGU has left an indelible mark with approximately 90 residential projects either completed or underway, a substantial portion of which are concentrated in the Naples area. Additionally, the company boasts an impressive portfolio of 45 Commercial projects within Naples, spanning a range of ventures including restaurants and other establishments. These figures encompass both new constructions and renovation projects, showcasing STUDiO CGU’s versatility and adaptability in meeting client needs and industry demands.

Currently, we are renovating and remediating exterior and common areas for local condos such as Le Jardin, La Mer, and Coconut Grove. Moreover, our portfolio includes a diverse range of restaurant unveiling projects, both ongoing and completed, including collaborations with The Continental, Lulu’s Kitchen, The Ritz-Carlton, and The Vinoy.

HL: How does your company approach sustainability in its construction practices?

AT: Our company prioritizes sustainability in construction by incorporating eco-friendly materials and implementing energy-efficient practices in all projects. This approach aims to deliver cost-effective solutions without compromising performance, thus ensuring both client satisfaction and environmental responsibility. Our steadfast commitment to sustainability guarantees that our projects consistently uphold high standards of quality while minimizing their ecological footprint.

HL: Can you share a unique project that exemplifies your company’s distinctive approach?

AT: The Maddox and Rebecca’s, located on Bayshore Drive, exemplifies the high level of hands-on design, development, and value engineering STUDiO CGU prioritizes with each project. Throughout this collaboration with Rebecca Maddox & Corban Architecture, we faced various industry challenges, including the rising cost of construction due to COVID, long lead times, and Hurricane Ian. We were able to navigate these obstacles with creative problem-solving and value engineering, ensuring that the project met its intended design and performance goals while maintaining lasting value for our clients.

HL: What is your vision for the future of luxury living/dining in Naples?

AT: We consistently aim to be involved with those who prioritize innovation and continuously strive to elevate the customer experience of their projects. At STUDiO CGU, we create environments that inspire community and enrich lives offering settings where individuals are immersed in both beauty and significance.

HL: How do you stay ahead of the curve in terms of design trends and building materials?

AT: Our passion for design and focused innovation keeps us pushing the envelope with the form and function of the building. We are constantly exploring new design trends and building materials to ensure that our projects are at the forefront of innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality and durability.

HL: What is the most rewarding aspect of building for your clients?

AT: The most rewarding part of working with our clients is seeing them enjoy and utilize the created space with their family or clients. The personal feedback about how the client is using the space where people can gather and create memories is what keeps us inspired. Our enduring commitment to our clients’ satisfaction drives us to deliver projects that exceed their expectations and bring joy and fulfillment to their lives.

HL: What advice would you give to someone considering building in Naples?

AT: A successful project starts with picking a highly capable and committed team that is focused and passionate about your project. From the start, the project team should include a designer and contractor who understand your goals and can help you bring your vision to reality. Be sure to qualify your team through recommendations, reference projects, and how you will collaborate with them as part of your team.