Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner at Seaspice Miami
Haute Living orchestrated an extravagant Haute Leaders dinner at Seaspice.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Notable attendees included: Dr. Mario Samaha, April Donelson, Andrea Gutierrez, Krystian Stensby, Aimee Deupi, Bozana Cavar, John Parsiani, Sandra Fiorenza, Anca Mirescu, Mauricio Barba, Jackie Feldman, Greisy Montes De Oca, Robert Padron, Priscilla Haisley, Ishmael Perez, Robert Elias, Sonia Ordunez, Tadia Silva, Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Dr. Anna Chacon, Liz Lam, Dr. Georges Samaha, Lana Mar, Melissa Barragan, Dr. Laura Purdy, Seth Semilof, Dr. Careaga, and Deb Wysocki.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Guests indulged in an exquisite dining experience, savoring delights like Baby Arugula Salad, Octopus Ham Croquettes, Pan-Seared Prime Ribeye, Faroe Island Salmon, and concluding the culinary journey with the decadent Tres Leches dessert.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice
Related Articles
Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.
Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.
Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.
This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.
Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.
The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices
