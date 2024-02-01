HB
Haute Scene, News | February 1, 2024

Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner at Seaspice Miami

Haute Scene, News | February 1, 2024
Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz

Haute Living orchestrated an extravagant Haute Leaders dinner at Seaspice.

Guest, Liz Lam, Jackie Feldman, Priscilla Haisley, Guest, and Lana Mar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable attendees included: Dr. Mario Samaha, April Donelson, Andrea Gutierrez, Krystian Stensby, Aimee Deupi, Bozana Cavar, John Parsiani, Sandra Fiorenza, Anca Mirescu, Mauricio Barba, Jackie Feldman, Greisy Montes De Oca, Robert Padron, Priscilla Haisley, Ishmael Perez, Robert Elias, Sonia Ordunez, Tadia Silva, Mickael Lancri, Lorraine Lancri, Dr. Anna Chacon, Liz Lam, Dr. Georges Samaha, Lana Mar, Melissa Barragan, Dr. Laura Purdy, Seth Semilof, Dr. Careaga, and Deb Wysocki.

Priscilla Haisley and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests indulged in an exquisite dining experience, savoring delights like Baby Arugula Salad, Octopus Ham Croquettes, Pan-Seared Prime Ribeye, Faroe Island Salmon, and concluding the culinary journey with the decadent Tres Leches dessert.

John Parsiani, Guest, Jackie Feldman, Priscilla Haisley, and Guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guest, Sonia Ordunez, Robert Elias, and Mario Samaha

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

It was another successful Haute Leaders dinner as guests thoroughly enjoyed their time and are already looking forward to the next event in the esteemed Haute Leaders series.

Aimee Deupi, Jackie Feldman, Mauricio J. Barba, Debbie Wysocki, Sandra Fiorenza, and Anca Mirescu

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

