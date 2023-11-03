Michael Chow
Sustainable Seas: The 25th Anniversary Celebration of The SeaKeepers Society With Maritime Innovator Navier

Haute Yachts

by Cory Arnowitz

Captain Sandy Yawn, Michael T. Moore & Leah Shafer

During its 25th Anniversary celebration at the “Bal de la Mer” on October 25, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, The International SeaKeepers Society honored their dedication to ocean conservation. The event featured esteemed Guests of Honor, including Fabien Cousteau, Amos Nachoum, and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Notably, the evening celebrated vision sponsor Navier with the introduction of the first electric U.S. boat. Navier has created a hydrofoiling craft that is 10x more efficient than traditional gas-powered boats and that delivers silent, eco-friendly electric operation with long range and zero emission without sacrificing performance and utility. This milestone symbolized The SeaKeepers’ role in shaping a greener and more eco-friendly future for our oceans.

Paige Bresky

Guests were treated to a night of immersive experiences, including a silent auction, a virtual reality journey through SeaKeepers expeditions, and an educational mural with QR-coded marine species identification. Robinson’s Jewelers further supported the cause by donating 10% of their sales to SeaKeepers.

Amos Nachoum, Shamsha Dieguez, Juan Dieguez & Tony Gilbert

The event also recognized the leaders, yacht owners, captains, and ocean scientists contributing to SeaKeepers’ mission. Emcee Chris Fischer welcomed Platinum Sponsor Steven J. Myers and emphasized the profound commitment of the Guests of Honor to SeaKeepers’ cause. Vessel representatives participating in SeaKeepers’ 2023 programming received special gifts from Lauren Shapiro, the 2023 SeaKeeper Artist of the Year. Jay Wade, Board Chair of The International SeaKeepers Society, underscored the organization’s unwavering commitment to preserving the ocean and the vital role played by partners like DISCOVERY Fleet.

 

