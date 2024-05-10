Top Mother’s Day Brunches In Naples

Indulge in a Mother’s Day brunch fit for paradise with these exquisite offerings in Naples, FL.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Bicyclette Cookshop

Enjoy Mother’s Day at Bicyclette Cookshop open 11:30am to 2:30pm. Choose from delectable specials to share and celebrate mom, including scallop crudo with preserved strawberry, rhubarb-dashi broth, and coriander oil; poached halibut with yellow squash, spring onion, green peppercorn, and lardo; and shaved summer squash, crispy chickpeas, charred squash vinaigrette, and Humbolt Fog goat cheese. Plus! Savor new takes on brunch favorites such as soft scramble with smoked salmon, crème fraîche, trout roe, and toast along with sweet potato hash made with poached egg, duck confit, and chipotle hollandaise.

819 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, 34108

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Naples’ award-winning beachfront restaurant, BALEEN Naples. Locals, guests, and families can enjoy impeccable cuisine from BALEEN’s Mother’s Day Buffet held from 10am to 2pm sponsored by Veuve Clicquot. Following brunch, guests can participate in bouquet flower making, cookie decorating, and Mother’s Day card crafting.

9891 Gulf Shore Dr, 34108

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Ocean Prime

Enjoy brunch at Ocean Prime Naples from 11am until 3pm and will host a variety of offerings. Entrées will consist of lobster toast, crabcake eggs benedict, brioche French toast, short rib surf and turf, smoked salmon latke, prime steak and egg and a blackened salmon salad. All of which may be accompanied by a side of choice. Sides include candied bacon, seasonal fruit, truffled potatoes, and breakfast sausage. For a refreshment, choose from three gourmet cocktails, including citrus rhubarb mimosas, tequila sours, and Bloody Mary’s. These tasty cocktails all pair well with Ocean Prime’s crave-worthy warm cinnamon bread with cream cheese frosting.

699 5th Ave S, 34102

The Kitchen & Mini Bar

Brunch all day is offered at The Kitchen & Mini Bar from 11am to 10pm where moms can enjoy two varieties of quiche, including brie and spinach or cheddar bacon. Plus! Mom will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé.

1200 Central Ave Suite 106, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Treat mom to a lavish Mother’s Day celebration and brunch by Executive Chef Aldo Novoa Rodriguez and his talented culinary team at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón from 10am to 3pm. The thoughtfully prepared feast features multiple buffet stations, including breakfast favorites, entrees, salads, soups, chef action stations, and a decadent dessert display. Plus! Enjoy a complimentary welcome beverage with optional bar package. During brunch, enjoy live music and children will have the opportunity to create cards to give to their mom in the kid’s corner and a complimentary family photo is offered for long-lasting memories.

2600 Tiburon Dr, 34109

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Naples Grande Beach Resort

The Catch of The Pelican

From 10am to 3pm, indulge in a decadent experience with a special three-course brunch a la carte style menu at Catch of The Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort featuring its signature bottomless Bloody Mary and mimosa bar.

475 Seagate Drive, 34103

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Le Colonial

Le Colonial

Mother’s Day specials are available for both lunch and dinner, include muc chien gion, crispy salt and pepper calamari with jalapeño, lemon, and tamarind sauce; sui cao khoai lan, japanese sweet potato and spinach dumpling with mushrooms and a garlic chili dipping sauce; cua tuyet voi tom xao bo, snow crab and prawns in a garlic galangal butter sauce; and bahn xeo, crispy Vietnamese crepe filled with shrimp, bean sprouts, pork belly, turmeric, Vietnamese herbs, and nước chấm. End on a sweet note with a strawberry mille feuille with Saigon cinnamon sugar.

Cheers to mom with Le Colonial’s innovative cocktails, including the classic favorite, ‘Lychee Martini’ infused with Wheatley Vodka, house yuzu liqueur, lychee purée, sake spritz, and fresh lime.

Lunch is from 11:30am to 3pm; Dinner is from 4 to 10pm. The lounge is open from 3 to 10pm daily.

445 Fifth Ave. S., 34102

LoLa 41 Naples

If you’re having a celebration later in the day, head to LoLa 41 from 4pm to 10pm to savor the spicy miso salmon with avocado, crispy rice, Fresno chili, micro cilantro along with the flavor-packed Seafood Risotto with lobster, Hokkaido scallops, shrimp, Piquillo peppers, asparagus, saffron, and grana padano, perfect for making Mother’s Day memorable. Pair with innovative cocktails

560 9th St S, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LoLa 41 Naples

Old Vines Naples at Mercato

Enjoy a la carte brunch at Old Vines Naples at Mercato from 12pm to 4pm with specials, including a tasty duck confit potato hash and complimentary bottomless rosé from Côtes de Femme featuring a dry wine filled with vibrant red fruit and fresh floral notes.

9105 Strada Pl Suite 3125, 34108

Sails

Spoil mom at Sails’ signature Champagne Brunch with exquisite starters and entrées, fresh juices, house-made kombucha, and delectable baked croissants and pastries. Enjoy Sails’ memorable French Toast with fresh berries, Grand Marnier custard, and Maine maple syrup. For savory options, try the ‘Little Joe’ Steak Sandwich with Grass-Fed Australian Beef, horseradish cream, pepper jam, pickled peppers, arugula, and potato salad. Dessert options to wow include a lemon meringue tart, chocolate hazelnut gateau, sticky toffee pudding, Grand Marnier soufflé, and Montenegro. Decadent add-ons include caviar, Tajima Wagyu, Australian slipper lobster, Maine lobster, and Alaskan king crab.

301 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102

Seventh South Craft Food + Drink

Sip on flavor-packed cocktails such as a 7S French 75 made with St. George Botanivore gin, lemon, sugar, and sparkling wine paired with entrée highlights, including Baked Blueberry Cheesecake French Toast with vanilla custard, cream cheese, lemon curd, macerated blueberries, and brown sugar sausage, Hot Cakes with candied maraschino cherry, cinnamon mascarpone, and bacon with pure maple syrup drizzled over, and a bluefin tuna special.

849 7th Ave S, 34102

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The French Brasserie Rustique

The French

Indulge in complimentary frosé for mom at The French from 11:30am to 2:30pm. Pair this fruity refresher with a springtime asparagus and goat cheese tart with truffled English pea creme, morels, roasted shallots, English peas, and mint.

365 Fifth Ave. S., 34102

Unidos Latin Kitchen + Bar

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an a la carte brunch featuring flavors of Latin and Central America at Unidos Latin Kitchen + Bar from 11am to 2:30pm. Plus! mom can enjoy a complimentary glass of sparkling wine.

1 Ninth St. S., 34102

Photo Credit: Felipe Cuevas

Warren

Celebrate Mom at Warren’s Mother’s Day brunch with savory and sweet specials such as a roasted vegetable frittata served with sweet tomato jam and a gem lettuce salad; a surf and turf eggs benedict with 4 oz fillet and lobster on an English muffin and spinach topped with hollandaise; and a mixed berry waffle with strawberry, blueberry, and blackberry topped with buttermilk syrup, and chocolate chips.

For dinner specials, dine on a dill and shrimp salad served with a creamy dill dressing, Boston leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, and pickled shallots and/or a 6 oz or 10 oz chateaubriand served with a butternut squash savory bread pudding, and grilled asparagus topped with bourbon demi.

111 10th St S #104, 34102