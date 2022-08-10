Photo Credit: Daniel Seung Lee.

This month, champagne-loving Hamptons-goers are in for a serious treat as Dom Pérignon partners up with 3-star Michelin chef Masa Takayama to launch the ultimate luxury cruise.

For the first time ever, guests are invited to reserve private Dom Pérignon cruises on an 88’ San Lorenzo superyacht while enjoying a sushi omakase concept by Takayama of the world-renowned Masa in New York, whose out-of-this-world omakase experience has never been offered to book on a yacht… until now. Chef Masa crafted a unique menu of natural Japanese elements and authentic ingredients designed to pair perfectly with recent Dom Pérignon vintages: Vintage 2012, Rosé 2008 and Vintage 2003 Plénitude 2.

This ultra-elevated experience is designed to explore a new realm of possibilities with a generous expression of luxury, made possible by VIP concierge service Les Bulles d’Or. The ultimate package is available for $30,000 from August 17 through the end of the month.

Photo Credit: Daniel Seung Lee

Yacht charters will include:

Private 4-hour yacht cruise for up to 6 guests

Door-to-dock chauffeur service in luxury vehicles, within the Hamptons

Charter departures from Sag Harbor Marina or Gurney’s Star Island Marina in Montauk

Dedicated on-board butler service

On-board culinary experience concept by 3-star Michelin chef Masa Takayama

On-board DJ who will curate music selections to guest preferences

Dedicated concierge to assist in procuring Dom Pérignon champagne

Additional Dom Pérignon yacht cruise packages can be purchased starting at $15,000.