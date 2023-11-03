Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi has found a Cali new home: its exquisite new boutique in Santa Clara, California, nestled within the Valley Fair Mall. This opulent retail space spans an impressive 4,700 square feet and encompasses an array of offerings, including Women’s and Men’s ready-to-wear and Accessories, showcasing the brand’s unwavering commitment to luxury and style.

The boutique’s façade masterfully reinterprets iconic Fendi elements through a contemporary lens, creating a visual marvel. Elegant arches crafted from Arabescato Vagli marble take center stage, evoking the architectural splendor of Roman churches and FENDI’s own Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana in Rome. The marble arches seamlessly meld with chic metal champagne accents, imbuing the space with an air of timeless sophistication.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Upon stepping into this luxurious haven, guests are greeted by a central design element that divides — yet also unites — the Women’s and Men’s sections. Crafted from a blend of metal and plaster, this striking central display proudly features FENDI’s iconic handbags, adorned with the Maison’s iconic Pequin striped motif.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Within this harmonious space, the worlds of Womenswear and Menswear coexist, each defined by unique materials and color palettes. To the left, the Women’s realm is enriched with shades of powder rose and ivory, exuding an air of refined elegance. On the right, a vibrant interplay of green and yellow hues defines the Men’s section, evoking a sense of sophistication and allure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

The boutique pays meticulous attention to the presentation of Leather Goods and Accessories, which are elegantly showcased within stainless steel and champagne metal niches. The Ready To Wear collection, on the other hand, finds its place on a series of contemporary metal tubular structures, elevating the shopping experience with a sense of modern luxury. Throughout the space, the Arabescato marble flooring is thoughtfully juxtaposed with the soft, inviting textures of walnut wood tables and plush carpets, creating an ambiance of unparalleled sophistication.

Set featured image Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

For those seeking an elevated shopping experience, the Ready To Wear salon boasts a hidden treasure—a private room concealed behind a white marble niche. This exquisite haven is adorned with Alexandrite crystal marble flooring and niches, while FENDI Casa seatings and carpets grace the space, featuring Karl Lagerfeld’s signature Karligraphy motif. This new Fendi boutique marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Santa Clara, adding a touch of Italian luxury to the vibrant locale. The boutique is located at 855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Suite 1399 Santa Clara, CA 95050.