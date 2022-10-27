Navier Will Hold Exclusive Pre-Reveal Event With Haute Living To Introduce Navier 27

Navier is a Silicon Valley startup that is building technology to increase the efficiency of small power boats while ensuring zero emissions and a superior ride experience. During the Florida International Boat Show (FLIBS) on October 28, 2022, the company is opening a limited number of pre-sales for their 2024 edition at an exclusive, invite-only pre-reveal event with Haute Living.

They have plans to announce details of their December launch and provide a sneak peek into the Navier 27 development during the event. The boat boasts utility, speed, and performance while offering enhanced luxury, comfort, and sustainability in what is a modern boat of the future.

Being America’s first commercially available electric hydro-foiling craft, the N27 is considered one of the most groundbreaking to enter the marketplace. It sets itself apart by combining electric power, hydrofoil capabilities, and intelligent autopilot features that break from the norm and make it a radically different boating experience.

The upcoming invite-only event hosted in partnership with Haute Living will offer a limited number of presale slots for 2024 with 2023 already at sold-out capacity. It will also showcase the pioneering build and revolutionary features that go beyond ‘just another boat show.’

“I am incredibly proud of what our very talented team has achieved in a very small time- taking a sketch to a full-scale functional craft in just a year. N27 is a game changer and we’re excited to share it with a special audience at this upcoming event,” shared Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya.

For more information on the boat of the future, visit https://www.navierboat.com/