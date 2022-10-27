Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
Tony Parker
News
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter

Navier Will Hold Exclusive Pre-Reveal Event With Haute Living To Introduce Navier 27

Haute Yachts, News

Navier is a Silicon Valley startup that is building technology to increase the efficiency of small power boats while ensuring zero emissions and a superior ride experience. During the Florida International Boat Show (FLIBS) on October 28, 2022, the company is opening a limited number of pre-sales for their 2024 edition at an exclusive, invite-only pre-reveal event with Haute Living.

They have plans to announce details of their December launch and provide a sneak peek into the Navier 27 development during the event. The boat boasts utility, speed, and performance while offering enhanced luxury, comfort, and sustainability in what is a modern boat of the future.

Being America’s first commercially available electric hydro-foiling craft, the N27 is considered one of the most groundbreaking to enter the marketplace. It sets itself apart by combining electric power, hydrofoil capabilities, and intelligent autopilot features that break from the norm and make it a radically different boating experience.

The upcoming invite-only event hosted in partnership with Haute Living will offer a limited number of presale slots for 2024 with 2023 already at sold-out capacity. It will also showcase the pioneering build and revolutionary features that go beyond ‘just another boat show.’ 

“I am incredibly proud of what our very talented team has achieved in a very small time- taking a sketch to a full-scale functional craft in just a year. N27 is a game changer and we’re excited to share it with a special audience at this upcoming event,” shared Navier CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya.

For more information on the boat of the future, visit https://www.navierboat.com/

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
October 28, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Their Inaugural Naples Launch With Bubba Watson At Sails Restaurant
By Anna Block
Celebrating High Watchmaking: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Exhibition Honoring The 20th Anniversary Of The Tambour Watch In South Coast Plaza
Fashion
October 28, 2022
Celebrating High Watchmaking: Inside Louis Vuitton’s Exhibition Honoring The 20th Anniversary Of The Tambour Watch In South Coast Plaza
By Adrienne Faurote
You Can Now Indulge In 111SKIN’s Bespoke Treatments At The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Spa
Haute Beauty
October 28, 2022
You Can Now Indulge In 111SKIN’s Bespoke Treatments At The Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown Spa
By Adrienne Faurote
LoubiFamily
News
October 28, 2022
Introducing LoubiFamily: Christian Louboutin Expands Into Kids & Pet Collections
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami