Palm Beach, get ready to embrace the après lifestyle as The Royal Poinciana Plaza and The Macallan once again bring the exclusive event series, Après Beach, back to the sunny shores. This iconic destination is all set to create an atmosphere like no other, inviting guests to indulge in an afternoon of pure delight. Starting November 5th, you can bask in the luxury of bookable cabanas that promise to elevate your beach experience to new heights. Picture this: cool rosé, specialty cocktails courtesy of The Macallan Whiskey, and delectable bites to savor.

“After a 2-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back Après Beach to The Royal with cabanas styled by both veteran retailers along with newly welcomed ones since Après Beach’s debut in 2021,” said Lori Berg, General Manager of The Royal Poinciana Plaza. “This event series is a fun way to gather the Palm Beach community for a Sunday of mingling, delicious bites and cocktails, and music in our courtyard.”

What sets Après Beach apart are the meticulously designed cabanas, each offering a unique aesthetic. Retailers such as Marissa Collections, Alice + Olivia, La Vie Style House, La Ligne, Kiton, Theory, LoveShackFancy, and Miron Crosby have all put their creative flair into crafting these cabanas. But that’s not all—The Macallan, the world’s most admired single malt Scotch, is bringing an exclusive beverage experience to Après Beach.

Guests can expect an incredibly immersive cocktail journey, guided personally by The Macallan Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat. Through intimate one-on-one cocktail classes, Nahat will offer a unique opportunity for cabana-goers to delve into the world of whisky and mixology like never before.

Cabanas are available for $450 for the afternoon, and they come complete with tasty bites, beverages, and entertainment for up to six attendees to savor the après lifestyle in the heart of Palm Beach. For more information, please visit The Royal Poinciana Plaza.