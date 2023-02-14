2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show will kick off on Wednesday, February 15th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring key city and state elected officials and community leaders. The ceremony is to take place at Miami Beach County Convention Center. This year, show organizers have partnered with the Miami Foundation, raising awareness and supporting the mission to preserve Biscayne Bay. Ticket holders will be able to make donations to the organization’s Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund, which was created to protect the 35-mile-long marine ecosystem and economic engine for Greater Miami.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show, the Miami Yacht Show, and SuperYacht Miami have attracted over 100 thousand visitors from approximately 35 countries to South Florida while generating an estimated $1.34 billion for the state. Together, under the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show brand, this mega event brings a multimillion-dollar infusion to South Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry, welcoming the global community for an epic, five-day holiday weekend.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

This year’s speakers will include Dan Gelber, City of Miami Beach Mayor, Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows, Informa Markets, Nikisha Williams, the Managing Director for Collective Impact, Miami Foundation, Frank Hugelmeyer, the President & CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), David Whitaker, President & CEO of Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association.