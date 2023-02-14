Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
News
For The Love Of Luxury: The 2023 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You

2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Haute Yachts, News

by Lori Weber

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

The 2023 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show will kick off on Wednesday, February 15th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring key city and state elected officials and community leaders. The ceremony is to take place at Miami Beach County Convention Center. This year, show organizers have partnered with the Miami Foundation, raising awareness and supporting the mission to preserve Biscayne Bay. Ticket holders will be able to make donations to the organization’s Biscayne Bay Recovery Fund, which was created to protect the 35-mile-long marine ecosystem and economic engine for Greater Miami.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show, the Miami Yacht Show, and SuperYacht Miami have attracted over 100 thousand visitors from approximately 35 countries to South Florida while generating an estimated $1.34 billion for the state. Together, under the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show brand, this mega event brings a multimillion-dollar infusion to South Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry, welcoming the global community for an epic, five-day holiday weekend.

Photo Credit: Informa Markets

This year’s speakers will include Dan Gelber, City of Miami Beach Mayor, Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows, Informa Markets, Nikisha Williams, the Managing Director for Collective Impact, Miami Foundation, Frank Hugelmeyer, the President & CEO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), David Whitaker, President & CEO of Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Paul Flannery, COO of the International Yacht Brokers Association.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
February 16, 2023
The Iconic Le Colonial Restaurant And Lounger To Unveil In Del Ray Beach
By Anna Block
The Michelin Guide Just Deemed Eight New Miami Restaurants Worthy Of Its Prestigious Accolade
Haute Cuisine
February 16, 2023
The Michelin Guide Just Deemed Eight New Miami Restaurants Worthy Of Its Prestigious Accolade
By Adrienne Faurote
Tatcha
Haute Beauty
February 16, 2023
Tatcha Is Taking Over The Grove This Week With A Totally Zen Pop-Up
By Laura Schreffler
Giada De Laurentiis
Cover Story
February 15, 2023
Giada De Laurentiis Is Building An Empire — And She’s Doing It HER Way
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami