Haute Partners, Haute Yachts | March 20, 2024

42 Years Of Luxury Boating: The 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show Begins Thursday, March 21st

Kalena Phung
By Kalena Phung

Since 1982, the Palm Beach International Boat Show has served as a cornerstone event in the South Florida boating and marine industry. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach and produced by Informa Markets, the highly anticipated annual event garners an estimated statewide economic impact exceeding $1.05 billion. With over 55,000 visitors in attendance, the luxury experience and vast assortment of activities generate over $725 million in total sales with an exceptional showcase year after year. 

Building from the rich tapestry of its previous editions, the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show will continue to offer immersive and remarkable boating experiences for marine enthusiasts, industry experts, local residents, and visitors alike. This year marks the 42nd showcase in downtown West Palm Beach from March 21st to 24th. With the support of Chevrolet, the picturesque area will be elevated into an aquatic haven featuring a record number of luxurious yachts, power boats, and accessories for both land and water. 

With a diverse offering of activities and entertainment, the boat show provides experiences thoughtfully crafted for all individuals. For attendees in search of a coveted VIP experience, the Windward VIP Club presents access to a premium open bar, gourmet cuisine, and sponsorship pop-up activations. Palm Harbor Marina serves as the official exclusive marina event sponsor, inviting attendees to indulge in the largest collection of superyachts on display at the show. Furthermore, the boat show presents exceptional upscale culinary experiences along with innovative cocktails provided by partners such as Goslings at the Goslings Island Bar and Anheuser Busch. 

For immersive experiences, AquaZone, presented by Nautical Ventures, includes an impressive array of water sports and cutting-edge marine products. For family oriented activities, Hook the Future’s Kids Fishing Clinics with Captain Don Dingman will demonstrate fishing techniques and showcase a variety of fish species. Sunday, March 24th marks the show’s Family Day in which children under 15 attending the show with a ticketed adult will enjoy complimentary entry as well as active military personnel and veterans. 

Tickets for the 2024 Palm Beach International Boat Show are now available online. Options include One-Day, Two-Day and Windward VIP Club tickets with the opportunity to donate to the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program. With the empowered mission to inspire, the program aims to fund waterfront projects and foster educational opportunities for community members. Through these enrichment initiatives, the Palm Beach International Boat Show Gives Back program proudly contributed $500,000 as a “testament to the marine industry’s profound connection to the community in West Palm Beach.”

