Celebrating a remarkable 40-year journey in the luxury jewelry industry, Roxanne Assoulin’s enduring career is a testament to her deliberate and enduring success. Throughout her illustrious path, Assoulin has consistently embodied creative innovation and personal expression, establishing a dynamic and timeless presence with her jewelry designs. By skillfully blending vibrant colors with a chic, minimalist aesthetic, her pieces have remained enduring classics. Over the years, Assoulin’s jewelry has graced the styles of iconic figures such as Madonna, Whitney Houston, Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and many more, solidifying her status as a trailblazing pioneer in the world of accessorizing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Today, Assoulin is honoring her decades-spanning journey with the release of thirteen one-off pieces from her personal archive, her new collection titled Out of Hibernation. Paying homage to the 1990s style era, this collection is inspired by the spirit of dressing up. Assoulin is releasing this capsule with the idea of letting the light in and putting these infamous pieces back into the world to be worn and celebrated. “I want my pieces to be worn, I want them to have a life, to be enjoyed, and not stay hidden away in a cabinet,” says Assoulin. “The quieter the clothing, the more we crave dramatic accessories. That’s the way I’ve always dressed. I’ve rarely worn a print, let alone loud clothes. These pieces can be dressed up or down. They’re for the way we dress today.”

Featuring vintage pieces from the 1990s through the early 2000s, the collection reflects a time when Assoulin was working with a number of the era’s most influential designers including Marc Jacobs, Oscar de la Renta, Stephen Sprouse, Fiorruci, and Bill Blass, designing pieces exclusively for their runway shows. “Think 80s, 90s, and the beginning of the millennium. Italian Vogue with Steven Meisel, when Lori Goldstein was styling. I’ve worked with the best of the best. Fiorucci, the opening of Studio 54, Vera Wang, Norma Kamali, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Caroline Rohem, and Marc Jacobs. Fashion was so different then. These 13 pieces are a throwback to that time.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Assoulin has consistently embraced her passion for vibrant colors and dramatic accessories throughout her career, making it a distinctive hallmark of her designs. In a time dominated by the concept of “understated luxury,” these bold archival pieces serve as the ideal statement accents.