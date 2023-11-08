Michael Chow
Swarovski & SKIMS Sparkle At The New Fifth Avenue Flagship Store

Fashion, Fine Jewelry, News

Swarovski sparkled up Fifth Avenue with the grand opening of its new flagship store and the dazzling launch of its Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration. The celebration, held at 680 Fifth Avenue, was graced by the presence of Swarovski CEO Alexis Nasard, Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, SKIMS CEO Jens Grede, and Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of SKIMS.

Setting the tone for the night, DJ duo Blond:ish energized a crowd peppered with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Roberts, Jasmine Tookes, Ashley Graham, and Freida Pinto

The much-anticipated Swarovski x SKIMS collection, which debuted on November 7, is a fusion of Swarovski’s signature sparkle and SKIMS’ modern, form-fitting fabrics, championing a bold declaration of confidence and femininity. Engelbert described the collaboration as a “dream project” that pays homage to self-expression and the celebration of the female form. Kardashian, whose vision for SKIMS has been about shaping confidence through comfort, expressed her delight in integrating Swarovski’s iconic crystal craftsmanship with her brand’s aesthetic.
Kim Kardashian stars in the stunning campaign, captured by photographer Mert Alas, that showcases the individuality and confidence this collaboration embodies.

The offerings include versatile crystal body jewelry and a ready-to-wear line featuring everything from crystallized intimates to bodysuits and dresses—all crafted to flatter and offer comfort without compromising on the shine. Catering to diverse body types with its size-inclusivity, Swarovski x SKIMS is not just about fashion; it’s a celebration of every silhouette’s unique beauty, now illuminated by the radiance of crystals.

Available globally at Swarovski stores, Skims.com, and select luxury retailers, this collaboration is set to leave a glittering mark on the fashion industry, a testament to both brands’ commitment to elegance, individuality, and empowerment.

