Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

When it comes to luxurious experiences in Miami, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort stands out as the epitome of opulence and sophistication. Nestled in the exclusive Bal Harbour Village, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort has become a true pinnacle of luxury in Miami with bespoke programming exclusive to the property. From culinary and spirits adventures to stand-out spa treatments, we’re giving an inside look into the one-of-a-kind offerings that have deemed The St. Regis Bal Harbour a haute destination.

Champagne Sabrage Masterclass

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort continues the tradition of sabrage in style with its sumptuous Champagne Sabrage Masterclass. Taking place on the third Saturday of every month, this exclusive event is set in the elegant St. Regis Bar. Guests are treated to a tasting of three exquisite varieties of Moët Champagne, expertly paired with tray-passed hors d’oeuvres that elevate the experience to a whole new level. The evening begins with a captivating story as part of the St. Regis Rituals, adding a touch of magic to this monthly ritual. Priced at $85 per guest, this masterclass is an indulgent journey into the world of champagne.

French Wine Dinner

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

For those seeking a culinary adventure, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort hosts a French Wine Dinner every quarter. Starting on Thursday, November 30, this five-course tasting dinner promises to tantalize your taste buds with the brightest and boldest flavors from across France. With expert wine pairings presented by the resort’s sommelier, you’ll embark on a flavorful journey from Old World to New World wines and Left Bank to Right Bank Bordeauxs. This gastronomic experience is sure to leave you with a satisfied palate and unforgettable memories.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The Bloody Mary Masterclass

Available every Sunday for hotel guests at 11:30 am by the adults-only pool, the Bloody Mary Masterclass is a hands-on workshop where guests can learn to craft two iconic cocktails. Discover the secrets behind the resort’s zesty Florida-inspired spin on the traditional Bloody Mary, known as the Bloody Sunrise, and the classic Red Snapper, credited to the flagship St. Regis New York. After perfecting your mixology skills, complete your experience with a Greek-inspired brunch at Atlantikós for the perfect Sunday indulgence.

Cocktail Workshop at The St. Regis Bar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Beginning November 9th and offered monthly, the immersive Cocktail Workshop at The St. Regis Bar is a must-attend event for cocktail enthusiasts. Each workshop spotlights a different spirit, offering guests the chance to explore the diverse world of mixology. In collaboration with bespoke beverage partners, these workshops take place from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The inaugural workshop will delve into the world of tequila, featuring Volcan De Mi Tierra Tequila. Guests will learn how to craft a variety of cocktails, from timeless classics to new, select tipples.

Latin-Inspired Evenings at The St. Regis Bar

For lively Saturday nights filled with Latin-inspired music, entertainment, and cuisine, head to The St. Regis Bar. Throughout the fall season, this glamorous bar will be hosting local musicians and percussionists, creating a vibrant Miami atmosphere that’s perfect for indulging in Latin-inspired delicacies. It’s an evening of celebration, culture, and unforgettable moments.

24-Karat Gold Wrap Treatment

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Indulge in the ultimate spa experience at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort with their treatment, the 24K Gold Wrap, found nowhere else in the world. This 90-minute journey is a harmonious blend of luxury and rejuvenation, beginning with a shimmering sugar scrub exfoliation and soothing scalp massage. As a warming detoxifying mask works its magic, leaving your skin hydrated, radiant, and incredibly soft, a tranquil hydro-massage leads your mind to a state of deep relaxation. Inspired by the elegance of Caroline Astor and the resort’s sense of refinement, this opulent treatment is an exclusive gem at The Spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour. As one of the few 5-star hotel spas in the U.S., this extraordinary experience is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing guests with unparalleled luxury and wellness, making it a journey worth embarking on.