Fourtané Opens New Luxurious Rolex Boutique in San Diego

Fourtané, the leading watch and jewelry destination for exceptional brands, has opened a stunning new Rolex boutique in Fashion Valley, the heart of one of Southern California’s trendiest destinations. The 3,000 square foot boutique offers professional expertise in an elegant setting designed to promote harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand. “We have an incredible partnership with Rolex since 2002.

“I am humbled by their confidence in giving us the opportunity to represent the brand on such a significant scale with this new project,” shared Josh Bonifas, owner of Fourtané. “San Diego welcomed my team and I in 2018 when the boutique was first established, enabling us to establish a devoted clientele. With this in my mind, I wanted to build something truly memorable and unique to San Diego. By pushing the design boundaries, we created a distinct attraction for shoppers; one that spotlights San Diego by blending nautical aesthetics with modern high-tech elements.”

Every element of the interior pulls in the elevated Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. The brand’s excellence, precision and attention to detail emanate from the boutique’s careful calibration of colors and patterns in the furnishings. Guests are greeted by an aqua wall when they walk in with yachted inspired accents harkening Rolex’s deep connection to the ocean. Throughout the shop, references to the brand’s iconic green are subtly placed, while a mix of curves, patterned wood floors and additional blue accents recall the interior of a yacht. Custom tables with brass inserts offer additional space to experience the timepieces. The walls recall the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch with mixed textures from walnut brown wood to beige-colored stone and hand-crafted stucco panels.

The space is lit by elegant fixtures that highlight the incredible watch features, including chandeliers that reference the Oyster bracelet and pendant lights accentuate the stunning selection of watches, all displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims. One of the most unique rooms in the boutique is covered in mirrors and screens inviting customers to experience James Cameron’s dive to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. Within this space, a section of the mirror reveals the Deepsea model that accompanied this expedition. Additional spaces in the store allow for individualized opportunities for clients to quietly experience the excitement of the product, including a uniquely themed private room.





