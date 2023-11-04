Haute Retreats Is Your Upscale Platform Delivering Outstanding Vacations

When Italian luxury hospitality expert Sabrina Piccinin started managing luxury properties in Costa Rica after over 20 years in the luxury hotel business, she believed her experience in the hotel business would have been perfect in the luxury vacation rental market. “I created Haute Retreats because I want to have a selection of the best luxury villa rentals in one place, with one goal: to deliver outstanding services and create memorable luxury experiences! – the Haute Couture of Travel“- Haute Retreats is deeply committed to making a difference. A dedication to service is crucial to its culture.

Photo Credit: Haute Retreats

Haute Retreats aims to become the ultimate luxury vacation platform and brings some trust into this market. The team and the partners located in each destination create the perfect combination. It’s not only about the sheets and towels being clean and daily housekeeping every day; it’s about the feeling of always being taken care of impeccably from the first contact until after checkout.

Photo Credit: Haute Retreats

Haute Retreats takes place in Italy, the French Alps, the Caribbean, Thailand, and Mexico, with trusted ground local partners that will take care of every single need.

Haute Retreats team selects the best properties, and you don’t have to go through infinite pages of listings; the job is already done. “We match our client’s requests with the best and perfect home for them.”

A wonderful concierge service means that you can also indulge in more adventurous activities if diving, snorkeling, and paddle boarding are more your speed. They can create a chef-hosted dinner on the beach, a private tour at night of the St Marco Cathedral in Venice, a private tour of the Uffizi, and set up high-speed internet in remote locations in a castle in the countryside in Italy for a business retreat.

Here are 4 of Haute Retreats’ crush-worthy villas at the moment:

Casa Tau, Punta Mita

Casa Tau is the perfect destination for a large family, family reunion, golf trip, corporate retreat, anniversary celebrations, and a great friends vacation. Located on the sandy beachfront of the prestigious Punta Mita Community in Los Ranchos, Mexico, the twelve en-suite bedrooms accommodate up to thirty guests. The spacious indoor/outdoor living areas are designed to accommodate large groups.

Villa Milestone, Turks and Caicos

Milestone is a newly re-launched 6 or 8-bedroom seafront property located on Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos. This whimsical LA beach-inspired family home is located in the private and exclusive Leeward community.

Villa Peduzzi, Lake Como

Occupying the site of a former medieval watchtower more than 800m above Lake Como, Villa Peduzzi boasts unbeatable views of the lake and surrounding mountains. The property includes a main villa and a separate guest house and has no immediate neighbors, making it feel like a truly private paradise.

Malibu Beach Mansion, California

Enter a gated private driveway leading to this architectural Malibu mansion set on a 1-acre bluff right above the Pacific Ocean. A stunning double-height glass entry opens to a spectacular great room overlooking unobstructed head-on ocean views, a sleek gourmet kitchen, a separate chef’s kitchen, a state-of-the-art theatre, a gym, and a sauna. Five well-appointed bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms, are located in the main part of the villa.

Haute Retreats not only sources some of the most beautiful and original mansions all over the world, from Tuscany through to Cape Town, but the concierge service also allows you to customize every detail of your vacation, delivering a bespoke stay.

Written in partnership with Haute Retreats