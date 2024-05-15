HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 15, 2024

OMAGE California Artisanal Brandy: A Luxurious Fusion Of Californian Craftsmanship And Cognac Tradition

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 15, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: OMAGE

As discerning palates in the luxury spirit market continue to seek out unique and refined experiences, OMAGE California Artisanal Brandy has emerged as a beacon of innovation and elegance. Launched in 2022 by Brand House Group, OMAGE has quickly carved out a niche for itself, bringing a fresh Californian twist to the venerable tradition of French cognac. This super-premium brandy is redefining standards with its distinct blend of California grapes, meticulous barrel aging, and distillation processes, and deep respect for cognac’s rich heritage.

Crafted amid the renowned vineyards of California’s Central Valley, OMAGE is created from a purposeful blend of grape varietals, including Muscat Canelli, French Colombard, Grenache, and Mission, each chosen for their distinctive flavors. The liquid is then distilled in both pot and column stills and aged in a combination of charred American bourbon barrels and toasted French oak, creating a brandy that beautifully balances richness with subtlety and complexity with accessibility.

OMAGE offers three expressions, each promising an unrivaled tasting experience: VS, VSOP, and XO. OMAGE VS features vibrant notes of juicy apple with a nutty, vanilla finish, aged over two years. OMAGE VSOP, with more than four years in barrels, delights with bright citrus and stone fruit flavors enhanced by a floral, vanilla oak finish. And OMAGE XO, the crown jewel aged six years or more, offers a sophisticated palette of dried apricot, jasmine, honeysuckle, and smooth caramel, all balanced by a nuanced oak presence.

Photo Credit: OMAGE

A distinctive feature of OMAGE is its restrained sweetness, a deliberate choice that appeals to enthusiasts of fine bourbons, whiskies, and scotches and sets it apart from other American brandies. This refined sweetness, coupled with the brandy’s sophisticated flavor profiles, caters to a diverse and discerning audience, making each sip a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and flavor authenticity.

Available across major US cities in top dining and nightlife establishments, and through major  retailers such as Total Wine & More and various independent wine and spirits stores, OMAGE is also accessible for online purchase through platforms like Instacart. This wide availability ensures that connoisseurs and new enthusiasts alike can enjoy the elegance of OMAGE brandy wherever they are.

As it continues to gain momentum in the luxury spirits market, OMAGE is consistently recognized by media and consumers alike, not just for its exceptional quality but for the one-of-a-kind, brandy-sipping experience it offers. Explore the world of OMAGE at omagebrandy.com and discover why this California brandy is fast becoming the preferred choice for those who value heritage and innovation in their spirits.

Written in partnership with Tom White

Related Articles

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated Diplo with an exclusive dinner at the Lenox Room in Las Vegas during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection
Haute Scene

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection

By Haute Living

The stylish DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, celebrated its grand opening in partnership with Haute Living Magazine, delivering an unforgettable night of Miami allure.

Latest Stories

  • On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Haute Scene

    On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
    Haute Scene

    Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

  • Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

  • The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
    Fashion

    The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

  • Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

Trending Articles

Related Articles

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated Diplo with an exclusive dinner at the Lenox Room in Las Vegas during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection
Haute Scene

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection

By Haute Living

The stylish DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, celebrated its grand opening in partnership with Haute Living Magazine, delivering an unforgettable night of Miami allure.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black