OMAGE California Artisanal Brandy: A Luxurious Fusion Of Californian Craftsmanship And Cognac Tradition

Photo Credit: OMAGE

As discerning palates in the luxury spirit market continue to seek out unique and refined experiences, OMAGE California Artisanal Brandy has emerged as a beacon of innovation and elegance. Launched in 2022 by Brand House Group, OMAGE has quickly carved out a niche for itself, bringing a fresh Californian twist to the venerable tradition of French cognac. This super-premium brandy is redefining standards with its distinct blend of California grapes, meticulous barrel aging, and distillation processes, and deep respect for cognac’s rich heritage.

Crafted amid the renowned vineyards of California’s Central Valley, OMAGE is created from a purposeful blend of grape varietals, including Muscat Canelli, French Colombard, Grenache, and Mission, each chosen for their distinctive flavors. The liquid is then distilled in both pot and column stills and aged in a combination of charred American bourbon barrels and toasted French oak, creating a brandy that beautifully balances richness with subtlety and complexity with accessibility.

OMAGE offers three expressions, each promising an unrivaled tasting experience: VS, VSOP, and XO. OMAGE VS features vibrant notes of juicy apple with a nutty, vanilla finish, aged over two years. OMAGE VSOP, with more than four years in barrels, delights with bright citrus and stone fruit flavors enhanced by a floral, vanilla oak finish. And OMAGE XO, the crown jewel aged six years or more, offers a sophisticated palette of dried apricot, jasmine, honeysuckle, and smooth caramel, all balanced by a nuanced oak presence.

Photo Credit: OMAGE

A distinctive feature of OMAGE is its restrained sweetness, a deliberate choice that appeals to enthusiasts of fine bourbons, whiskies, and scotches and sets it apart from other American brandies. This refined sweetness, coupled with the brandy’s sophisticated flavor profiles, caters to a diverse and discerning audience, making each sip a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality and flavor authenticity.

Available across major US cities in top dining and nightlife establishments, and through major retailers such as Total Wine & More and various independent wine and spirits stores, OMAGE is also accessible for online purchase through platforms like Instacart. This wide availability ensures that connoisseurs and new enthusiasts alike can enjoy the elegance of OMAGE brandy wherever they are.

As it continues to gain momentum in the luxury spirits market, OMAGE is consistently recognized by media and consumers alike, not just for its exceptional quality but for the one-of-a-kind, brandy-sipping experience it offers. Explore the world of OMAGE at omagebrandy.com and discover why this California brandy is fast becoming the preferred choice for those who value heritage and innovation in their spirits.

Written in partnership with Tom White