Haute Living and Grand Seiko Celebrate Kevin O’Leary in Miami

City Guide, News

Haute Living and luxury timepiece brand Grand Seiko celebrate world-renowned businessman and Haute Time cover star Kevin O’Leary with an intimate dinner at Queen Miami Beach.

Kevin O’Leary

Photo Credit: World Red EyeNotable attendees included David and Olena Rabin, Brent Saunders, Daniela Botero, Joey Goldman, Romina Vafaei, Josh Fox, Brice Le Troadec, Joel Rivera, JB Diez, Roosevelt and Marjorie De Los Santos, Cheichk Sow, Esther Liliana, Johnathan Schultz, and David Comite.

Kamal Hotchandani, Kevin O’Leary, and Brice Le Troadec

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The festive evening began with a grand toast to the guest of honor, Kevin O’Leary, with Champagne Telmont.

Kevin O’Leary toasting with Champagne Telmont

Photo Credit: World Red EyeSouth African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented an art piece created for Kevin and commissioned by Haute Living.

Johnathan Schultz and Kevin O’Leary

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The dinner kicked off with starters like Grilled Beef Skewer, an Avocado Grapefruit Salad, Tuna Pizzetta topped with watermelon radish slices, and a House Smoked Bacon dish elevated with miso mustard and apple kimchi, paired with HEAVENSAKE “Dassai” giving off the scents of grape, pear, apple, and tropical fruits.

HEAVENSAKE

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The second course featured a majestic Queen Imperial Platter with seasonal sashimi, nigiri, and maki paired with a HEAVENSAKE “Urakasumi” sake with the scent of apricot and white flowers. The third course offered a choice of Grilled Branzino or Queen Filet draped in a red wine demi topped with charred scallion served with grilled broccolini and creamed corn, complemented by drinks from HEAVENSAKE “Hakushika” with the scent of blossoming flowers and cocoa along with the pairing of HEAVENSAKE “Tatenokawa” evoking the balanced essence of a bouquet of flowers, sweet rice, mandarin oranges, and an orange peel.

Queen Imperial Platter at Queen Miami Beach

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Throughout the event, Grand Seiko luxury watches in a variety of styles, textures, and complications were on display.

Grand Seiko luxury watches

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Kevin O’Leary, Brent Saunders, and Daniela Botero

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Brice Le Troadec, Olena Rabin, and David Rabin

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Kamal Hotchandani and Brice Le Troadec

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Kamal Hotchandani, Joey Goldman, and Johnathan Schultz

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Monika Blazevicitue, Kamal Hotchandani, and Dariia Prokhorova

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Grand Seiko

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Guest, Dariia Prokhorova, and Monika Blazevicitue

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

 

