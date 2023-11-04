Haute Living and Grand Seiko Celebrate Kevin O’Leary in Miami

Haute Living and luxury timepiece brand Grand Seiko celebrate world-renowned businessman and Haute Time cover star Kevin O’Leary with an intimate dinner at Queen Miami Beach.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeNotable attendees included David and Olena Rabin, Brent Saunders, Daniela Botero, Joey Goldman, Romina Vafaei, Josh Fox, Brice Le Troadec, Joel Rivera, JB Diez, Roosevelt and Marjorie De Los Santos, Cheichk Sow, Esther Liliana, Johnathan Schultz, and David Comite.

The festive evening began with a grand toast to the guest of honor, Kevin O’Leary, with Champagne Telmont.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeSouth African celebrity artist Johnathan Schultz presented an art piece created for Kevin and commissioned by Haute Living.

The dinner kicked off with starters like Grilled Beef Skewer, an Avocado Grapefruit Salad, Tuna Pizzetta topped with watermelon radish slices, and a House Smoked Bacon dish elevated with miso mustard and apple kimchi, paired with HEAVENSAKE “Dassai” giving off the scents of grape, pear, apple, and tropical fruits.

The second course featured a majestic Queen Imperial Platter with seasonal sashimi, nigiri, and maki paired with a HEAVENSAKE “Urakasumi” sake with the scent of apricot and white flowers. The third course offered a choice of Grilled Branzino or Queen Filet draped in a red wine demi topped with charred scallion served with grilled broccolini and creamed corn, complemented by drinks from HEAVENSAKE “Hakushika” with the scent of blossoming flowers and cocoa along with the pairing of HEAVENSAKE “Tatenokawa” evoking the balanced essence of a bouquet of flowers, sweet rice, mandarin oranges, and an orange peel.

Throughout the event, Grand Seiko luxury watches in a variety of styles, textures, and complications were on display.

