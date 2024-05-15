HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 15, 2024

Mastering Swim Trunks And Conquering Menswear With Andrew And Cole

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | May 15, 2024
A serene stroll along a pristine beach reveals a group of friends, their laughter mingling with the rhythmic crash of the waves. They frolic in the surf, the vibrant hues of their swimwear standing out against the white foam. These are no ordinary swim shorts – they are Andrew and Cole’s signature mesh-free, eco-friendly trunks. While fast fashion often comes at the cost of the environment, this Swiss brand proves that style and sustainability coexist harmoniously.

Shorts that Offer Comfort and Sustainability 

Leading Andrew and Cole are Cole and Lara, a brother-and-sister duo who set out to add something incredible to the fashion industry. Their journey began with a simple question: why can’t swim shorts be comfortable and stylish? “We were tired of the traditional mesh lining in swim shorts,” explains Cole. “It was uncomfortable, restrictive, and honestly, a bit outdated. We knew there had to be a better way.

Thus, Andrew and Cole was born. The brand’s flagship product, the mesh-free swim shorts, features a signature lining system that offers the same protection as traditional mesh but with added comfort and breathability. However, the duo didn’t stop there. They also wanted their products to have a positive impact on the planet.

“Sustainability has always been at the core of our brand,” says Lara. “We couldn’t in good conscience create a product that contributed to the pollution problem, especially in our oceans. Especially as we spend a lot of our time living near the sea and are out on the ocean a lot.” To that end, Andrew and Cole partnered with REPREVE, a company that transforms recycled plastic bottles into high-quality fabric. Each pair of Andrew and Cole swim shorts is made from 5 recycled bottles, making them not just a fashion statement but an environmental one, too.

Andrew and Cole’s Expanding Product Line

When the fashion brand gained traction, the duo realized that their commitment to comfort and sustainability didn’t have to be limited to swimwear. They began to expand their line, introducing a range of leisurewear that embodied the same principles. “We wanted to create clothes that you could wear all day, whether at the beach, running errands, or just lounging at home,” explains Cole.

The expanded product line includes leisure wear, such as hoodies and sweatshirts, for casual comfort and accessories, like caps and jackets, for a complete look. Pants and other garments are also part of their offerings, ensuring that customers have a wide variety of choices for their wardrobe needs.

One of their notable additions is the introduction of UV shirt rashguards, which offer maximum protection from the sun while maintaining a stylish appearance. These shirts testify to the brand’s commitment to fashion and health, providing a practical solution for those outdoors.

The siblings emphasize that it’s not just about making a statement. “At the end of the day, we’re creating products people love to wear,” Cole says. “The fact that they’re sustainable and offer a wide range of options is a welcome bonus.”

Conscious, Slow Fashion in the Limelight

The duo remain committed to their original vision. They are constantly exploring new ways to innovate, whether experimenting with new sustainable materials or designing products that cater to their customers’ changing needs.

“We want to be leaders in this space,” says Lara. “We want to show you can build a successful business while prioritizing the environment and social responsibility.” This message resonates with their customers, who also seek out brands that align with their values.

For Cole and Lara, their brand is not only selling clothes – it is participating in an eco-movement. “We want to inspire people to make better choices,” says Cole. “Whether choosing sustainable products or embracing inclusivity, every small action can make a difference.” Andrew and Cole is not just changing how men dress. It is changing how men think about fashion.

Written in partnership with Mae Cornes

