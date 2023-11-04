Michael Chow
The World Is Michael “M” Chow’s Stage: But What Is An Act, And What Is The Truth?
JOSH HART
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond

Nordstrom NYC Welcomes Edith’s Sandwich Counter Pop-Up with a Nostalgic Twist

A slice of culinary nostalgia has made its debut at Nordstrom’s NYC Flagship store. Edith’s Sandwich Counter has unveiled a limited-time pop-up restaurant on lower level 2 of the iconic department store, inviting patrons to step back into a different era of New York deli dining. The pop-up, which launched on November 1, promises a unique blend of tradition and modernity, available through January 3.

Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

Edith’s founder, Elyssa Heller, combined her research of global Jewish cuisine with recipes from her great-aunt Edith, who ran a Brooklyn deli back in the 50s, to create the next generation of comfort food. Among the standout offerings is the BEC&L, a redefined bacon, egg, and cheese ensemble featuring sharp American cheese, a latke with a satisfying crunch, and a side of special sauce. The Edith, a namesake sandwich, offers a fresh take on the Reuben, boasting 16-day house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmental cheese, and a special sauce nestled between slices of seeded rye. The Iced Café Slushie has also made an appearance, a crowd favorite that fuses cold brew with oat milk and tahini for an unconventional coffee experience. Nordstrom NYC elevates the experience further with exclusive slushie flavors such as Frozen Hot Chocolate and Black & White Cookie, adding a signature twist available only at this location.

Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

Expanding beyond the pop-up, Edith’s signature 16-day house smoked pastrami finds its way to other dining concepts within Nordstrom. Patrons can enjoy this delectable addition at Jeannie’s and the Burger Bar, enhancing the gourmet experience. Furthermore, the Coffee Bar now offers Edith’s hand-twisted bagels in a selection of beloved flavors, further integrating the deli’s charm into the Nordstrom NYC experience. The partnership between Edith’s and Nordstrom is more than a seasonal culinary venture; it’s an embodiment of shared commitments to quality, authenticity, and tikkun olam — the concept of improving the world through one’s actions. As Heller suggests, the collaboration is set to bring a touch of Brooklyn’s distinctive energy to the heart of 57th & Broadway, promising a memorable holiday season for all who visit.

Photo Credit: Connie Zhou

For New Yorkers and visitors alike, this collaboration offers a chance to indulge in a menu that captures the spirit of the city’s rich deli heritage. The Edith’s pop-up at Nordstrom NYC is not just about savoring flavors from the past; it’s about celebrating the timeless nature of good food and its ability to connect us across generations.

