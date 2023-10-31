The Macallan and IYC (The International Yacht Company) recently celebrated the 63rd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show with a gourmet dinner, The Macallan guided tasting, and an exciting proclamation from Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Steve Glassman in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeNotable attendees for the event included Lavinia and Ari Cohen, Daniel Cento, Lindsay Gorton, Ileana de la Cruz, Katie Nahat, Georges Coupet, Paul Edwards, Alicia Petit, David Comite, Raphael Sauleau, and Natasha Makrymichalos.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeGuests were greeted with “The Commodore” cocktail, featuring The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, Angostura Bitters, ginger honey syrup, and a topping of champagne.

Guests were then treated to a savory meal that complemented the luxurious atmosphere of the Boat Show. The dinner began with a refreshing pumpkin gazpacho with micro radish and crème fraîche followed by an arugula salad with shaved fennel, red onion, aged cheese, and pink peppercorn citrus vinaigrette, followed by a main course choice between the classic Coq au Vin with whipped Yukon gold haricots verts and shallots or a vegetarian couscous stuffed tomato with micro green pesto, tofu, and pecorino cheese. The meal was rounded off with a delectable Crème Brûlée with torched Madagascar vanilla custard and berries.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeCommissioner Steve Glassman took the opportunity to present a Proclamation, spotlighting the philanthropic endeavors of Edrington South Division and Haute Media Group to Fort Lauderdale and its communities. Their joint ventures in 2022 saw 500 hours committed to community service, and a commendable $500k raised for local charities. Their affiliations, such as with The Robertson Trust, and contributions to charitable entities like Golden Rescue South Florida, are a testament to their unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Photo Credit: World Red EyeHaute Media Group, which encompasses brands Haute Living and Haute Yachts, has been an annual supporter of the Boat Show since 2009. Through their ‘Haute Giving’ initiative, they’ve actively sought to better the lives of underserved communities. The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is a significant annual event supporting 8,000 jobs, attracting more than 100,000 visitors, and generating a whopping $1.3 billion in economic output.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

The evening concluded with a guided tasting of The Macallan Rare Cask led by Katie Nahat, national brand ambassador for The Macallan. Annually released, Rare Cask is always distinct, showcasing The Macallan’s expertise in wood and natural color. It offers a woody taste complemented by hints of vanilla, fruit, and sweet spices.

