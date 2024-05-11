HB
News | May 11, 2024

Celebrity and Style: The Glamorous Affair of The ApresMET2 with Clase Azul Tequila

News | May 11, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

At the exclusive post-Met Gala soirée in New York City, The ApresMET2, elegance abounded as Clase Azul Tequila flowed freely.

Kendall Jenner

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

Hosted by a constellation of fashion luminaries including Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso, and Renell Medrano, the event drew a glamorous crowd of A-list celebrities and industry royalty.

Bad Bunny, Renell Medrano

Heralded as the evening’s hottest post-party, attendees flocked to the chic affair nestled on the 30th floor of the Water Street Associates (WSA) building in the Financial District, offering panoramic views of the city.

Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

Against the backdrop of the raw space, opulent touches such as candelabras with faux dripping wax, a champagne glass tower, and plush daybeds draped in cloud-like cotton created an ambiance both hip and ethereal.

Charly Defrancesco, Marc Jacobs

Guests, including Met Gala co-host Bad Bunny, indulged in Clase Azul Tequila Reposado and Clase Azul Tequila Gold while reveling in the exquisite couture designs on display.

Lana Del Rey

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

The star-studded gathering also counted among its attendees singers Lana Del Rey and Charlie XCX, models Kendall Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Adwoa Aboah, and Precious Lee, designers Marc Jacobs, Olivier Rousteing, Victor Glemaud, and Hillary Taymour, stylist Law Roach, and Jaden Smith, among other luminaries of fashion and entertainment.

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

The Legacy Of The McCabe Family And The Carnelian Hotel To Debut In Naples
News

The Legacy Of The McCabe Family And The Carnelian Hotel To Debut In Naples

By Darby Kordonowy

The McCabe family has built a hospitality legacy in Naples, FL with their latest venture—a five-star boutique hotel and private club set to break ground this fall and open in late 2026.

Latest Stories

  • Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
    News

    Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

  • Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
    Fashion

    Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

  • This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
    Cover Story

    This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

  • Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
    City Guide

    Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

  • The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
    City Guide

    The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

The Legacy Of The McCabe Family And The Carnelian Hotel To Debut In Naples
News

The Legacy Of The McCabe Family And The Carnelian Hotel To Debut In Naples

By Darby Kordonowy

The McCabe family has built a hospitality legacy in Naples, FL with their latest venture—a five-star boutique hotel and private club set to break ground this fall and open in late 2026.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black