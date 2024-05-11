Celebrity and Style: The Glamorous Affair of The ApresMET2 with Clase Azul Tequila

Photo Credit: Zach Hilty/BFA

At the exclusive post-Met Gala soirée in New York City, The ApresMET2, elegance abounded as Clase Azul Tequila flowed freely.

Hosted by a constellation of fashion luminaries including Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso, and Renell Medrano, the event drew a glamorous crowd of A-list celebrities and industry royalty.

Heralded as the evening’s hottest post-party, attendees flocked to the chic affair nestled on the 30th floor of the Water Street Associates (WSA) building in the Financial District, offering panoramic views of the city.

Against the backdrop of the raw space, opulent touches such as candelabras with faux dripping wax, a champagne glass tower, and plush daybeds draped in cloud-like cotton created an ambiance both hip and ethereal.

Guests, including Met Gala co-host Bad Bunny, indulged in Clase Azul Tequila Reposado and Clase Azul Tequila Gold while reveling in the exquisite couture designs on display.

The star-studded gathering also counted among its attendees singers Lana Del Rey and Charlie XCX, models Kendall Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Adwoa Aboah, and Precious Lee, designers Marc Jacobs, Olivier Rousteing, Victor Glemaud, and Hillary Taymour, stylist Law Roach, and Jaden Smith, among other luminaries of fashion and entertainment.

