Haute Living Hosts Haute Leaders Dinner At Villa Miami
Haute Living hosted an intimate Haute Leaders cocktail hour and dinner on May 9 at The Grill at Villa Miami, a residential experience by Major Food Group.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Guests from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks were welcomed.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Notable attendees included Ishmael Perez, Sari Libbin, Susan Trevisa, Anca Mirescu, Andrea Gutierrez, Dr. Frank and Genevieve Lalezar, Ellie Diaz, Lindy Nguyen, Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, Dr. Mimi Yeung, and Dr. Anna Avaliani.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Guests dined on tuna ravigote, house chopped salad with buttermilk vinaigrette, minted sea bass, filet mignon Florentine or peppered, and lemon chiffon cake.
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
