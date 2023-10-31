Photo Credit: BFA

On Friday, October 27, the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) celebrated another year of transforming New York City’s landscape and protecting green spaces across the five boroughs at the 27th annual Halloween gala, “Once Upon a Hulaween: Scarytales & Deadtime Stories.” More than 500 people gathered at Cipriani South Street, raising over $2 million in support of the organization’s work and to honor music industry legend Clive Davis with the Wind Beneath My Wings award, NYRP Board member and partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP Krystyna M. Blakeslee with the Green Goddess award; and Bruce Bozzi, host of the podcast Table for Two, contributing Air Mail weekly editor and co-founder of Mujen Spirits, with the Green God award.

NYRP was founded in 1995 by award-winning singer, entertainer, actress, and environmental activist Bette Midler. NYRP’s Hulaween is one of New York City’s most eagerly anticipated annual Halloween parties. The star-studded event raises vital funds for NYRP’s efforts to restore and renew parks, gardens, and other green spaces citywide. NYRP supports communities in activating these spaces year-round through urban agriculture and public programs, including live performances, food distributions, and more.

Photo Credit: BFA

This year’s Hulaween celebration featured dynamic live performances by Grammy-nominated musical artist Chlöe, as well as six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick. Myles Frost, winner of the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor and Grammy-nominated for his Broadway debut in MJ the Musical, guided guests through the event as host, while RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor returned for a third consecutive year as the evening’s Green Carpet Correspondent. Winners of the much-buzzed-about costume contest — judged by seven-time Tony Award-winning theater producer and fashion icon Jordan Roth, who wore a show-stopping custom look from fashion designer Zac Posen — included:

Best Individual Winner: Jon Recor, Twisted Tooth Fairy

Best Individual Runner-up: Jennifer Wray, Moldy Locks

Group Winner: Studios Architecture, The Birds

Group Runner-up: A Cast of Favorite Hollywood Horrors

Photo Credit: BFA

Following the headliner performances, Brooklyn entertainment collective House of Yes, DJ Boyyyish, and musician Yarden Saxophone kept the celebration going at the afterparty.

“This was another incredible Hulaween for the books that allowed NYRP to yet again connect with old friends, expand the organization’s network to new supporters, and elevate our critical work,” said Lynn Bodnar Kelly, Executive Director, NYRP. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who came out to share in this moment, support our cause, and learn about the work we’re doing to keep clean, green spaces thriving and accessible to all New Yorkers.”

The evening’s decor included stunning, spooky florals by Van Vliet and a custom photo booth installation made from gorgeous local blooms, mosses, and greenery created by urban gardener and environmental landscaper Nick Cutsumpas (@farmernick).

In 2023 so far, NYRP has renovated New York City’s largest community garden, transformed fourteen outdoor spaces into vibrant gardens, planted and given away 4,500 native species trees, and offered over 190 free public programs in neighborhood parks and gardens.

Hulaween 2023 event chairs included Bette Midler, Samuel M. Ashner, Noble Black, Andy Cohen, Lola Consuelos, Todd DeGarmo, Frank DiLella, Stephanie Ketty, Padma Lakshmi, Bryan Lourd, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Janice Parker, Vered Rabia, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo, Darcy Stacom, Sondra Wenger and Sophie von Haselberg and Harry Guinness.

ABOUT NEW YORK RESTORATION PROJECT

At New York Restoration Project (NYRP), we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality public green space. Over 1.6 million New Yorkers live within 10 blocks of an NYRP park or garden. Since our founding in 1995 by Bette Midler, we have been making clean, green, open space accessible to all New Yorkers by planting trees, renovating gardens, and restoring parks in communities across the five boroughs with the greatest need for access to nature. To learn more, please visit www.nyrp.org.