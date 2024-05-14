Haute Living Celebrates Mathieu Billecart At Zuma In Miami

Haute Living and Haute Wine Society celebrated Mathieu Billecart, CEO Of Billecart-Salmon, at Zuma in Miami with an intimate lunch and champagne tasting on May 9.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Attendees enjoyed exceptional vintage releases of the legendary family brand, including a Brut Rosé, refined Blanc de Blancs, the exceptional 2012 Vintage Louis Salmon, and the exquisite 2012 Vintage Elizabeth Salmon. Each guest received a 750ml bottle of Champagne Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve and Rosé Brut.

Zuma offered delectable dishes to pair with each champagne, including salmon teriyaki with pickled cucumber, spicy beef tenderloin with sesame with red chili and sweet soy, sweet corn with shiso butter and shichimi pepper, and ending on a sweet note with the decadent Zuma dessert platter.

