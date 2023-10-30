Sensational Week at 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

As one of the most celebrated and prestigious boat shows, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show presents an annual showcase of the latest innovations, trends, and products in the marine industry. This highly anticipated premier event is organized through a collaboration between Informa Markets and the show’s owners, the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. The exciting showcase offers buyers and sellers within the boating and marine sectors the unique opportunity to conduct business and connect on shared passions.

This year presented the 64th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which closed out a lively weeklong event of boating and yachting excitement. With a remarkable lineup of luxurious yachts, personal boating and recreational equipment, exhibitors, and experts, the event reinstated and once again brought together the global marine industry in sunny Fort Lauderdale.

Returning to all seven show sites for the first time since 2019, this year’s event expanded its reach and scope while spotlighting a newfound focus. The organization has taken pride in placing sustainability and innovation at the forefront of its production. These progressive initiatives included the reduction of single-use plastics in favor of more eco-friendly options, on-site recycling programs, water refilling stations, and sustainability seminars.

CEO and President of the Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Phil Purcell, stated, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community partners and exhibitors for their unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit in putting together this wonderful event. The success of this year’s show is a testament to the steadfast support our industry receives from the City of Fort Lauderdale.” Next year will mark an impressive milestone of 65 years, with the showcase taking place from October 30 to November 3, 2024.