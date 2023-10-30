JOSH HART
Tao Group Hospitality To Open Speakeasy Chez Bippy In Las Vegas This November

News

Chez Bippy
Chez Bippy

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality is opening a no doubt hot new spot this November in Chez Bippy, a speakeasy within new Italian eatery Luchini, located at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

Chez Bippy
Fellini cocktail

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

From a sweet and savory elevated interpretation of the Boulevardier, smoked in a cloche and revealed table-side; to a classic Martini with pepperoncini-infused vodka served in a chilled carafe placed upon a tray with Castelvetrano olives and mozzarella; or an indulgent expression of the Affogato al Caffe that satisfies the espresso martini lover’s sweet tooth, the boutique cocktail offerings will appeal to those with a taste for craft cocktails.

Chez Bippy
Rosina cocktail

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

A brick portal lined with candy machines leads to a moody space envisioned by Tao Group Hospitality and globally renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group. Red velvet drapes and bronze arched mirrors line the walls, while gold banquettes offer lush seating. Playful fringe adorns glowing pendants above the bar and a ruffled chandelier with a disco ball draws centers the hidden destination.

Chez Bippy
Martini Classico

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

Chez Bippy will complement Luchini, a refreshing take on a classic Italian American restaurant inspired by the flavors of New York, and the adjacent pizza-by-the-slice shop.

Chez Bippy is located within Luchini at the MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

