Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In Milan

Fashion, News

Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In MilanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

During Milan Fashion Week, Loro Piana fused its Italian heritage with Japanese craftsmanship and inspiration to launch its Spring Summer 2024 collection with a series of Japanese-themed activations in the heart of Milan. The luxury fashion Maison, celebrated for its essential, sensual, and versatile designs, has long shared a deep affinity with Japan, a country known for its understated taste and timeless style.

For this collection, Loro Piana draws inspiration from the avant-garde fashion of the Rising Sun, infusing traditional Japanese silhouettes with a contemporary twist. The result is a modern interpretation of posture, volume, and soft, unstructured kimonos crafted from the highest quality fabrics. These garments embody a perfect marriage of ancient manufacturing methods and innovative techniques.

Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In MilanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

To mark this union and create a unique connection with Milan, Loro Piana has curated a series of activations during Fashion Week. Visitors can delight in a Japanese bakery experience at the kiosk in Via dei Giardini, adorned with traditional Japanese architectural elements. Here, patrons can savor delightful wagashi kasutera sweets infused with honey and matcha, reminiscent of sponge cake. These delectable treats are thoughtfully presented in boxes wrapped using the art of furoshiki—a sustainable method of gift wrapping with surplus Loro Piana fabrics that can be repurposed as scarves.

Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In MilanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

The shop window space at Via Borgonuovo 1 and the flower kiosk situated between Via Manzoni and Via Montenapoleone serve as the canvas for coordinated installations that pay homage to both Loro Piana’s and Japan’s reverence for nature. This immersive journey invites guests to explore the world of Loro Piana, immersing themselves in the ingredients and flavors of distant lands that inspired the Spring Summer 2024 Collection, presented with elegance and finesse during Milan Fashion Week.

Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In MilanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Through this collection, Loro Piana — a symbol of Italian excellence — honors craftsmanship and culture, revealing the brand’s commitment to delivering understated yet luxurious fashion.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
September 29, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Enters The Discord Space
By Shelby Comroe
MILA Omakase & L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Collaborate First The First Time For An Epic Culinary Experience
News
September 29, 2023
MILA Omakase & L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Collaborate First The First Time For An Epic Culinary Experience
By Adrienne Faurote
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
Fashion
September 28, 2023
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 Show With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show
Fashion
September 28, 2023
Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami