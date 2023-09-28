Olivia Palermo
Vieren Introduces Three New Stereo Diamond Timepieces

Haute Time

Toronto-based Vieren, a beacon in modern luxury watchmaking, has expanded its Stereo collection with three new diamond-adorned timepieces. The collection, originally inspired by 1970s disco vibes and the allure of Studio 54, first unveiled the Gold Mirror in March, followed by the Gold Sunray in the summer, both flaunting a lavish gold-on-gold texture. Embracing the music and energy of the disco era, VIEREN’s latest additions feature three unique finishes: the luxurious 18k PVD-plated Gold, sophisticated 316L Stainless Steel, and enigmatic DLC-plated Black. Sunny Fong, Vieren’s Creative Director, shares his inspiration, stating, “The timeless allure of live concerts and the thrill of the spotlight drove us to craft these distinctive metallic styles, each with its charisma, drawing all eyes to them.”

Courtesy of Vieren

Each timepiece, encased in Vieren’s signature rectangular design, promises elegance and comfort. Adorned with 93 diamonds, they are further accentuated by a unique semi-skeletonized design, reminiscent of analog volume meters. At their core lies the ETA 2671 automatic movement, showcased through a sapphire crystal caseback, handcrafted meticulously in La-Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

Courtesy of Vieren
Courtesy of Vieren
Courtesy of Vieren

Infusing elements from Jess Chow and Sunny Fong’s Chinese heritage, the designs are more than aesthetic; they symbolize luck and prosperity. Jess Chow, Vieren’s CEO, remarks, “Beyond ornamental beauty, our watches carry symbols of fortune and happiness.” The emblem of VIEREN, mirroring a bat, represents longevity in Chinese culture, and the octagonal crown is inspired by the Bagua, believed to ward off negative energies. Priced from $7,250 USD, these exclusive Stereo Diamond timepieces, limited to just five units per style, are available exclusively on vieren.co.

Founded in 2020 by Jess Chow, Vieren celebrates over four decades of luxury watchmaking. Alongside her, Sunny Fong, renowned for his luxury label VAWK and his triumph in Project Runway Canada, brings a blend of modernism and elegance to Vieren’s creations. Together, they’re redefining automatic watches for the stylish individual.

Courtesy of Vieren
