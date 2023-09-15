Kev King Kouyoumjian: From World Tech Toys To Quenching The World With GLOW®

Kev King Kouyoumjian stands out as an inspirational example of perseverance, vision, and sheer will to succeed. From spearheading deals with top toy manufacturers with World Tech Toys to entering beverage sales with GLOW®, his entrepreneurial journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

At just 17 years old, Kev Kouyoumjian embarked on his entrepreneurial journey as a teenager without formal education or even the possibility of receiving one. Through his venture World Tech Toys, he quickly found success, for over two decades aligned himself with powerhouses such as Marvel, Disney, Star Wars, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and many more through World Tech Toys; creating iconic toys beloved by millions worldwide that became iconic symbols of popular culture that inspired millions.

GLOW® Marks An Exciting & Revitalizing Transition

About 18 months ago, Kouyoumjian made a daring move into beverage industry competition by expanding into toy and beverage production. Their GLOW® sparkling healthy water quickly gained attention for both its taste and health benefits; but also because of the brand’s association with notable figures.

Kev made a strategic move when he brought on celebrity icons Kylie Jenner and Dak Prescott as equity owners and brand ambassadors, not just as marketing ploys but as testaments of GLOW® ‘s quality product. Such influential figures cast their weight behind GLOW® as proof of its quality.

GLOW® stands out in a highly competitive beverage market by making an impactful statement about female empowerment as well as Sports Athletes and regular consumers. Will be available at major retail locations such as 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Kroger stores – as well as luxury hotel circuits like Wynn being just one name among many! – GLOW® has gained widespread consumer acceptance across America.

GLOW® has effectively leveraged digital age marketing techniques to stay top of mind with consumers and remain at the forefront of their minds. A quick look at their website shows their affiliations with various influencers.

Innovation Continues: Alkaline Revolution

Kouyoumjian and his team continue to innovate by unveiling an ultra-smooth alkaline water variant under GLOW® brand, further solidifying its position in the market as an ever-innovative brand that constantly develops new offerings and evolves over time. GLOW® Is an Expanding Movement GLOW® is more than a beverage; it is an effort. Kev King Kouyoumjian continues to expand the brand into other retailers and establish his legacy as an accomplished serial entrepreneur. Kev’s journey exemplifies the power of belief, hard work, and a dash of shimmer – just like his beverage.

To learn more about Kev King Kouyoumjian, Click here.

Written in partnership with Tom White