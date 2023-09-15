Photo Credit: Getty Images

On Wednesday, September 13th, immersive hospitality duo Mark and Jonnie Houston, in collaboration with Mitchell Hochberg of Lightstone, celebrated the launch of Level 8 – a first-of-its-kind multilayered concept in L.A. Revolutionizing Los Angeles’ dining and social landscape, this dining, drinking, and entertainment experience features eight distinct and mesmerizing destinations, occupying the entirety of the eighth floor of the recently launched Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA.

Guests at the fete included Anderson .Paak, Aaron Paul, Jeremy Renner, Evan Ross, Ryan Cabrerra, Lewis Tan, Marlon Wayans, Omar Epps, LP, Arturo Castro, Miguel, Matt Bellamy, Elle Evans; Lucien Laviscount, Jane Seymour, Actor; Alfie Allen, Linda Marigliano, DJ; Britt Robertson, Jerry Cantrell, Jon Huertas, Schaena Shay, Dumbfounded, and Mr. Brainwash.

Guests were greeted with an immersive 3D projection-mapped installation and took elevators up to the eighth floor of Moxy & AC Hotel Downtown LA. At piano bar and jazz lounge Mr. Wanderlust, guests were served champagne by an aerial dancer who spun from a grand chandelier. Through a hidden library bookshelf at Mr. Wanderlust, guests saw the bar’s wall spun opened to reveal live entertainers, from feather-cladded dancers to a pianist.

The night began with a privately held dinner at Maison Kasai, where guests were stunned by a theatrical teppanyaki service by Chef Josh Gil, attended by close friends musician Anderson Paak, actors Jeremy Renner and Aaron Paul.

The star-studded evening surprised partygoers at every turn, from fire dancers on the pool deck at Golden Hour to a lucha libre performance at Sinners y Santos.

Level 8 serves as a stage for some of LA’s top culinary talent to create innovative chef-driven concepts, providing a truly unique destination in the city. Michelin-starred Chef Joshua Gil transports guests to a French-Teppanyaki experience at Maison Kasai and al fresco oyster and ceviche bar Mother of Pearl. Esquire Chef of the Year and LA native Chef Ray Garcia helms Qué Bárbaro, the South American live fire grill, and The Brown Sheep, a food truck serving “authentically inauthentic” Mexican street food with an Angeleno twist. Joel Robuchon protégé Chef Hisae Stuck heads up Lucky Mizu, inspired by the Japanese art of cooking with water: seiro mushi (steam) and shabu shabu (boil). Combined, under the guidance of Level 8 Executive Chef Richard Archuleta, the culinary concepts of Level 8 will showcase a culinary menagerie of experiences.

