Ladykind Focuses On Women’s Health And Self-Care

“There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I’m going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse.” Truer words have not been spoken, Michelle Obama. Getting yourself through menopause happily and healthily is no easy feat, especially considering the taboo placed on the subject in the media.

Luckily, the A-listers seem to be becoming more and more willing to share about the role menopause has played in their lives. By being more open about the topic, celebrities have made women everywhere feel recognized and heard.

For example, Drew Barrymore famously experienced her first hot flash on live television while interviewing Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on The Drew Barrymore Show. Simply by cracking jokes- “Well, I’m so glad I have this moment documented,” she said with a laugh- Barrymore singlehandedly opened up the discussion about menopause to millions of women.

With symptoms ranging from hot flashes, just like Barrymore’s, to mood swings, to inability to sleep, women must know they are not alone during this transitional phase in life. And, women must take proactive steps to continue conquering every day during their premenopausal and menopausal years.

According to Tracee Ellis Ross, “It is really bizarre, but it [menopause] is the most glorious invitation into a new season and chapter in my life.” As such, women should embrace menopause, using the opportunity to blossom into a new stage of health and happiness.

Similarly, Oprah finds that “So many women I’ve talked to see menopause as a blessing. I’ve discovered that this is your moment to reinvent yourself after years of focusing on the needs of everyone else.”

Ladykind, a brand focusing on women’s health throughout all stages of life, believes self-care is absolutely essential to becoming your best self before and during menopause. Ladykind offers several different methods of combating common menopausal symptoms, from dry skin, and brain fog, to hot flashes and beyond.

The Hydro Glow Radiance Booster, Ladykind’s hyaluronic acid-infused serum for combating dry skin, is a favorite among menopausal women. Formulated with acquacell and hyaluronic acid, Hydro Glow assists in the production of collagen to revitalize dry skin and develop a fresh, healthy glow.

Stacy London, famous for her roles on The View and What Not To Wear shared her difficulties with brain fog during menopause, saying “I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t remember words like pencil or orange. I’d cry constantly.”

Rise Up and Wind Down are two sublingual treatments providing different methods to achieve mental clarity, helping women both relax and feel ready to take on the day when needed. Both tinctures boast all-natural ingredients that remedy brain fog, inability to sleep, anxiety, and more.

The Wind Down Nightly Mind-Relaxing Tincture, best used for PMS and hot flashes, contains ingredients like melatonin, CBD, and valerian root. These ingredients calm the body down, allowing you to relax and feel your best as your body adjusts to this new chapter of life.

To give women an energy boost for a clear mind, the Rise Up Daily Mind-Clearing Tincture combines energizing maca root, CBD, and Vitamin B-5, a vitamin known for being a natural stress reliever.

Ladykind’s line of products not only supports women going through this transitional phase of life, but the brand also proudly brings taboo topics like menstruation and menopause to the table.

Like Barrymore, London, Michelle Obama, and other female celebrities, Ladykind encourages women to be proud of their bodies. Through education, empowerment, and creating a female-led community, Ladykind believes- like Oprah and Tracee Ellis Ross- that menopause should be an opportunity for women to flourish and thrive.

