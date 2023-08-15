Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As the curtains closed on the Spring/Summer 2024 men’s fashion week, a tapestry of trends emerged, weaving a narrative of style that’s set to define the upcoming season. From the fusion of functionality and fashion in utility workwear to the warm embrace of Tuscan terracotta hues, this season’s trends encapsulate both formality and function. With a nod to athleticism and a dash of old-money elegance, the sports prep trend brings forth a blend of aesthetics that draws inspiration from various facets of leisure and activity. As temperatures soar, hemlines rise with the short shorts trend, offering a practical yet stylish solution to the summer heat. Embellishments continue to shine brightly, rejecting muted luxury in favor of sparkling details, while the use of floral motifs takes a romantic and dimensional turn. Ahead, we delve into the six compelling trends that stole the spotlight during Spring/Summer 2024 men’s week, offering a glimpse into the fashion landscape that awaits.

UTILITY WORKWEAR

Fashion should always follow two purposes; formality and function. With the aesthetic component as a priority, the need for functionality in fashion remains. For Spring/Summer 2024, this is solved by exploring functionality through utility-inspired workwear. Fendi pays homage to the artisanal workers by utilizing leather aprons and work shirts, and Hed Mayner exaggerates the scale of pockets on a white zip-up vest. Denim, nylon, oversized pockets, easy closures, etc., are key details of utility. Seen in Dries Van Noten, Etro, Zegna, Prada, Givenchy, Sacai, Valentino, and more.

TUSCAN TERRACOTTA

Shades of burnt orange take us to summer in Tuscany, which serves as inspiration for the color of the season. Warm earthy tones of terracotta range from bright to muted and serve as a base or accent color in a variety of fabrics; An open knit sleeveless polo from Fendi shows a fresh and breathable monochromatic look. A pair of pants by Dries Van Noten provides a pop of color when paired with a black coat. Etro, Egonlab, Zegna, Issey Miyaki, Fendi, and Etudes also took advantage of the color’s versatility.

SPORT PREP

With the 2024 Olympics well on its way, it is no surprise that a variation of leisurewear is on the radar for the summer. Combined with the old-money aesthetic that will never go out of style, we are left with Sporty Prep, a merge of elegance and athleticism, which reminds us of Tennis, Country clubs, and 80’s activewear mixed with workwear. Louis Vuitton channels oﬀ-field Varsity football, while Givenchy taps into Patrick Bateman by combining a suit and tie with a bomber sports jacket. Seen in the collections of Botter, DSquared, JW Anderson, Paul Smith, Rhude, and many more.

SHORT SHORTS

Shorts for the summer have gone beyond just a trend; they’ve become a necessity. As temperatures begin to rise, hemlines will rise as well. Starting at a 5” inseam and making their way past a 3” inseam, short shorts dominated the runways during men’s fashion week, making notable appearances in Prada, Hermes, Thom Browne, AMI, and Dior.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Carrying over from Fall/Winter, we have yet to see the downfall of embellishments in menswear. Being present in most of the menswear collections, these embellishments seem to reject any sense of muted luxury; Rhinestones cover a pair of classic indigo jeans at Loewe, and crystals are heavily embroidered throughout a jacket and shirt combination at Dior. Sequins, beading, glitter, and fabrics composed of metallic fibers were also featured in the collections of Ami, Gucci, Emporio Armani, and many more.

FLORA ROMANTICA

Florals for spring might seem somewhat predictable; however, the use of flower motifs for Spring 2024 is far diﬀerent from the expected print. The floral use here is more specific, playing with dimension, placement, scale, and techniques. A single red rose is embroidered along the placket, all the way up to the neckline of a Valentino button-up. Multiple three-dimensional flowers embellish a Prada work shirt. More spotted throughout the collections of Amiri, Dolce & Gabbana, and Sacai.