Nestled along the pristine shores of East Hampton, EHP Resort & Marina has evolved into the quintessential sanctuary that captures the essence of the ultimate home away from home out East. Enveloped by nine acres of breathtaking waterfront, this resort, marina, and wedding destination stands as a testament to luxury and timeless beauty. The allure of EHP Resort & Marina is more than just the picturesque landscape; it’s a transformative experience that encompasses private cottage accommodations, extraordinary open-air dining, a curated array of activities, and a host of lavish amenities that redefine hospitality.

EHP Resort & Marina is the epitome of the new travel trend where travelers are looking for longer stays where they can both relax and find a setting where they can work remotely as more jobs have gone remote. The property has completely catered to this kind of lifestyle, making it a property that you actually don’t ever have to leave, from its bespoke dining offerings and activities like tennis and pickleball to its incredibly cozy cottages.

Behind EHP Resort & Marina stands the EHP Hospitality Group—a powerhouse portfolio of premium real estate, unrivaled waterfront resorts, marinas, and esteemed restaurants scattered across the East End. With a sweeping expanse of nearly 500 slips, EHP Hospitality Group boasts the distinction of being one of Long Island’s most prominent marina owners and operators. The crown jewels within this portfolio include the illustrious EHP Resort & Marina itself, alongside its latest additions, including Enchanté in Southampton, The Inn Spot in Hampton Bays, and Shagwong Marinas. Each of the venues within the EHP Hospitality Group shares a common thread: an unwavering commitment to crafting convivial spaces that resonate with both locals and visitors. Rooted in prime real estate and unobstructed waterfront vistas, these venues weave together a tapestry of beauty, service, and sophistication.

EHP Resort & Marina recently underwent a multimillion-dollar transformation, culminating in an opulent oasis that beckons guests to indulge in luxury beyond imagination. The accommodations range from exquisitely appointed one-to-three-bedroom suites to standalone cottages that exude an air of seclusion — perfect for both family getaways or for that longer-stay feeling.

A trio of exceptional dining experiences awaits guests, all with coveted waterfront views. As the sun sets, the newly unveiled Sunset Harbor steals the spotlight with a contemporary Japanese and sushi-inspired menu. A harmonious symphony of Japanese flavors takes center stage, featuring delectable creations like Fresh Toro Sashimi with house kimchi, Baked King Crab Hand Roll, Miso Black Cod, and selections of Japanese A5 Wagyu. Sunset Harbor joins the esteemed ranks of Sí Sí, an open-air Mediterranean delight that whisks diners on a culinary journey through Italy, Greece, Spain, and Morocco with notable dishes like the signature Paella and Bucatini Verde with lobster.

Meanwhile, Buongiorno Bakery, the authentic Italian-style bakery, tempts with an array of grab-and-go delights and freshly baked treats like a Nutella croissant or lemon-filled Bomboloni, paired with the finest City of Saints coffee.

With EHP Resort & Marina as its flagship, the EHP Hospitality Group has embarked on a journey that transcends traditional hospitality.