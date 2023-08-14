Calvin Klein, the iconic fashion brand synonymous with modern sensuality, takes a bold leap into Fall 2023 by introducing a campaign that redefines pleasure and play. At the heart of this season’s narrative are Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi, who make their debut as faces of the brand alongside established ambassadors JENNIE, Jung Kook, and Kendall Jenner. Through the expert lens of Inez & Vinoodh, each talent’s individuality blossoms within a tapestry of unique environments and curated soundtracks, resulting in images and videos that capture authenticity while radiating an aura larger than life itself. This collective synergy beautifully reflects Calvin Klein’s distinct ethos while showcasing different facets that are integral to the brand’s identity.

Photo Credit: Directed and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh

Alexa Demie graces the campaign with an alluring confidence, her portrayal capturing the essence of bold seduction in Calvin Klein Underwear. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi exudes unapologetic creativity and a carefree spirit in both Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans. JENNIE, renowned for her power and confidence, showcases a fusion of casual elegance and refinement, wearing a mix of Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans looks. Jung Kook injects his charismatic energy into the campaign, seamlessly blending playful movement with classic Calvin Klein Jeans. Finally, Kendall Jenner embodies timeless femininity as she brings Calvin Klein womenswear to life.

Photo Credit: Directed and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh

The Fall 2023 collections not only reflect Calvin Klein’s design codes of minimalism, modernity, and sensuality but elevate them to new heights. Across Underwear, Jeans, and apparel, this season’s offerings present elevated pieces that seamlessly integrate into every wardrobe and lifestyle. Traditional silhouettes are reimagined with fresh fabrics and updated fits, all complemented by the latest additions to the Calvin Klein jewelry and eyewear lineup. The result is an expression of effortless style that seamlessly intertwines with the way we live our lives today.

Photo Credit: Directed and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh

The highly anticipated Fall 2023 campaign and collection officially launch on August 14, marking an exciting chapter for Calvin Klein enthusiasts. As the campaign videos and extended content take over the @calvinklein social channels throughout the week, its presence will be felt through high-visibility digital and out-of-home placements across the globe, affirming Calvin Klein’s enduring legacy as a trendsetter in modern fashion.