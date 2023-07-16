There’s no denying that Haute Living’s ambassador, Radmila Lolly, loves a good sporting event. Yet, it isn’t just the sport itself she loves; it’s the style and the atmosphere that is curated where the spectacle is actually on both the sport and its audience. On the heels of the end of the Miami HEAT season, where she wore one-of-a-kind styles, Lolly was just spotted at the Formula 1 race in Austria, looking incredibly fashionable, of course. Ahead, we sit down with Lolly to talk about her latest F1 experience, where she wore a bespoke gown made of different F1 driver jerseys.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HAUTE LIVING: ​​Can you walk us through what the look you wore to F1 in Austria? How did the concept of the gown come about?

RADMILA LOLLY: I made a gown in the same style as my NBA/Miami HEAT jersey gowns, using the top 15 drivers’ shirts. I used all of the different jerseys because I support all of them and support F1 as a whole — I’m not rooting for only specific drivers or teams. I think they’re all extraordinary.

HL: Who are some of the notable driver’s jerseys from the gown?

RL: The gown is made out of the top 15 drivers’ shirts, so they are all notable! Being in the top 15 athletes in your sport in the world is incredibly elite and very rare and impressive. I admire their focus and persistence a lot.

HL: You often wear one-of-a-kind pieces to sporting events — what inspired you for this one at F1?

RL: F1 is a very exciting sport and is also very fashionable, just like the NBA itself. So, I thought it would be cool to bring my signature style to a new sport. They say that the pit lane becomes the fashion lane!

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: We heard you met Lewis Hamilton; how was that?

RL: Lewis is very nice, as well as very thoughtful. When he is talking to you, you feel like he is really involved in the conversation; he asked me about my dress and how long it takes me to make one. I think he is really into fashion himself, so it is nice to see someone that is so distinguished in his own field but still interested in fashion. I heard he also plays piano and guitar, so it was nice to meet a fellow musician as well – maybe someday we could even collaborate, not only in music but in fashion as well. I also appreciate that he is vegan like me! I appreciate seeing top athletes showing environmental awareness, I think that it can bring a lot of attention to the cause and can influence other people to try the lifestyle as well. It was wonderful to learn a lot about F1 during the weekend, and I also met Susie Wolff, who was a former driver herself. It was so interesting and inspiring to meet a woman in the field and hear what she has to say.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: Can you tease any other upcoming sporting events where you will be wearing exclusive looks?

RL: I’m thinking of going to other countries to support NBA and F1 — so keep an eye out for some more globe-trotting gown looks!