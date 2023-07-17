THE SEASON OF ESCAPE

The Gucci Men’s and Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, presented alongside Gucci Summer Stories, a collection designed to capture the spirit of summer, exploration, and escape, tells the tale of legendary adventures. Captured at an iconic Hollywood hideaway, Chateau Marmont, with renowned supermodel Angela Lindvall, the Gucci Pre-Fall 2023 collection delivers an invitation to escape this season.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: MARK SQUIRES

STYLING: CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL

HAIR STYLIST: IAN JAMES AT THE WALL GROUP

MAKEUP ARTIST: GINA BROOKE AT THE WALL GROUP USING NUTRACEUTICALS REJUVENATE FACIAL

MODEL(S): ANGELA LINDVALL AT IMG MODELS & ROB COE AT PHOTOGENICS

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: CAROLIN SCHILD

STYLIST ASSISTANT: ALEXIS KOSSEL

SHOT AT CHATEAU MARMONT, HOLLYWOOD