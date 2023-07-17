Rachel Zoe
The Season Of Escape: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Starring Angela Lindvall In The Gucci Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

The Season Of Escape: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Starring Angela Lindvall In The Gucci Pre-Fall 2023 Collection

THE SEASON OF ESCAPE

The Gucci Men’s and Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, presented alongside Gucci Summer Stories, a collection designed to capture the spirit of summer, exploration, and escape, tells the tale of legendary adventures. Captured at an iconic Hollywood hideaway, Chateau Marmont, with renowned supermodel Angela Lindvall, the Gucci Pre-Fall 2023 collection delivers an invitation to escape this season.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: MARK SQUIRES 
STYLING: CHRISTOPHER CAMPBELL
HAIR STYLIST: IAN JAMES AT THE WALL GROUP
MAKEUP ARTIST: GINA BROOKE AT THE WALL GROUP USING NUTRACEUTICALS REJUVENATE FACIAL
MODEL(S): ANGELA LINDVALL AT IMG MODELS & ROB COE AT PHOTOGENICS
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANT: CAROLIN SCHILD
STYLIST ASSISTANT: ALEXIS KOSSEL

SHOT AT CHATEAU MARMONT, HOLLYWOOD

