Lenny Kravitz Is The New Face of Jaeger-LeCoultre

Jaeger-LeCoultre has tapped music legend Lenny Kravitz as the new ambassador for the Maison. One of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, the singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, actor, designer, and photographer, is the archetype of the modern Renaissance man — with an incredible affinity to timepieces. In fact, Kravitz has been a watch enthusiast since childhood, first becoming fascinated by his father’s chronographs.

Throughout his career, Kravitz has been unapologetically original, always following his own path and steadfast in his artistic vision. “For creators, the most important thing is finding their voice, knowing what they represent, and being true to their vision – while always staying open to new ways of thinking,” Kravitz shared. Sharing a synonymous creative perspective with Jaeger-LeCoultre, the relationship with the luxury watchmaker has come very naturally. “With his artistry, inventiveness, and ability to transcend genres, Lenny epitomizes Jaeger-LeCoultre’s values and style,” shares Catherine Renier, CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre.

One of Lenny’s favorite JLC watches is the Reverso — a timepiece steep in the brand’s DNA — which he paired with a black silk jumpsuit and layered jewelry when he performed at the 2023 Oscars ceremony. A signature timepiece, the Reverso is an ideal match for a man whose innate sense of style was recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with its ‘Fashion Icon’ award.

For Kravitz, style plays an integral role in his life. “Beyond the function of a watch, style is very important — how it looks and the way it fits on your wrist. You have to really connect with it,” he adds. “My Jaeger-LeCoultre pieces feel like they have always been there – they blend with me, and their style is absolutely timeless. You can really make these watches your own, and when you want to change the mood, change the vibe, they always fit. It’s as if they become one with you.”

Lenny’s musical style of blending inspirations from rock, blues, funk, and soul, fusing them into a unique and constantly evolving musical style that is matched by his distinctive and individualistic personal style; confident and timeless with a boldly modern edge. Similarly to Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lenny’s work in all of his creative endeavors is driven by a spirit of curiosity and constant exploration — and we can’t wait to see what he does as the new global ambassador.