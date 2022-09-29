Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

Radmila Lolly, our Haute Living Ambassador, always has something magical going on for us; this time, she is bringing the real magic with the new remix of her Miami anthem, dropping on International Music Day October 1st.

For this project, Lolly collaborated with local Miami DJ and producer DJ Mike Tee. The two came together to spark joy during a dark time as the original version of “MAGIC” was written by Lolly during the pandemic in 2020 while the world was in its unknown state. “I wanted to bring some light and hope to the magical city I was living in,” Lolly explains. The song was officially released the following year in 2021, and in 2022, it made it to the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Chart — proving that the world was on the same page in needing some magic.

DJ Mike Tee also found a silver lining throughout the pandemic as it was the time when he explored his lingering passion for house music. He fell in love with actually producing and creating his own “Beach House” style when the world stood still in 2020. When creating the Beach House Remix of “MAGIC,” Miami played a major influential role. “Miami — the city, the culture, the heat, the vibes — and so on. As a producer, I imagine myself in transit: how is the takeoff? How does the ride feel? Sometimes I’m on the water other times, I’m in space on a rocket. How does the landing feel, and how will I put my audience in a place to feel what I feel? From this ride, the “MAGIC” Beach House Remix was born from this ride,” notes DJ Mike Tee.

This was undoubtedly a special project for Lolly for numerous reasons, but in particular, it honored her new home in Miami. Lolly fully immersed herself into the culture of her new home by building relationships with the Miami Heat (where she can often be seen courtside in her own designs), the Arsht Center, and the PAMM museum, as well as joining the advisory board of the Shalala MusicReach Foundation, and the Leap for Ladies Foundation. Another reason the project felt special is that she was able to take a song that was created to bring joy to her while stuck at home and put a new spin on it for going out in the Magic City. “My hope while writing it was that one day people would be able to go out dancing to this music,” says Lolly. “And now, they definitely can!”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

For DJ Mike Tee, this project marked major milestones. “This project is extra special for a few reasons — it’s my 1st release that is now streaming on all platforms!” says DJ Mike Tee with beaming excitement. “I’m also honored to have collaborated with an amazing artist for whom I have the utmost respect, Radmila Lolly. Being able to take a song that was on the Billboard chart and flip it with a whole new flavor was spectacular! I’m looking forward to making more magic to sprinkle worldwide.”