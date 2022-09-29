Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real

The Miami Anthem: Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Collaborate To Create A Magical Song

Ambassador, Celebrities, News

The Miami Anthem: Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Collaborate To Create A Magical SongPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

Radmila Lolly, our Haute Living Ambassador, always has something magical going on for us; this time, she is bringing the real magic with the new remix of her Miami anthem, dropping on International Music Day October 1st. 

For this project, Lolly collaborated with local Miami DJ and producer DJ Mike Tee. The two came together to spark joy during a dark time as the original version of “MAGIC” was written by Lolly during the pandemic in 2020 while the world was in its unknown state. “I wanted to bring some light and hope to the magical city I was living in,” Lolly explains. The song was officially released the following year in 2021, and in 2022, it made it to the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 Indicator Chart — proving that the world was on the same page in needing some magic. 

DJ Mike Tee also found a silver lining throughout the pandemic as it was the time when he explored his lingering passion for house music. He fell in love with actually producing and creating his own “Beach House” style when the world stood still in 2020. When creating the Beach House Remix of “MAGIC,” Miami played a major influential role. “Miami — the city, the culture, the heat, the vibes — and so on. As a producer, I imagine myself in transit: how is the takeoff? How does the ride feel? Sometimes I’m on the water other times, I’m in space on a rocket. How does the landing feel, and how will I put my audience in a place to feel what I feel? From this ride, the “MAGIC” Beach House Remix was born from this ride,” notes DJ Mike Tee.

This was undoubtedly a special project for Lolly for numerous reasons, but in particular, it honored her new home in Miami. Lolly fully immersed herself into the culture of her new home by building relationships with the Miami Heat (where she can often be seen courtside in her own designs), the Arsht Center, and the PAMM museum, as well as joining the advisory board of the Shalala MusicReach Foundation, and the Leap for Ladies Foundation. Another reason the project felt special is that she was able to take a song that was created to bring joy to her while stuck at home and put a new spin on it for going out in the Magic City. “My hope while writing it was that one day people would be able to go out dancing to this music,” says Lolly. “And now, they definitely can!”

The Miami Anthem: Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Collaborate To Create A Magical SongPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Lolly

For DJ Mike Tee, this project marked major milestones. “This project is extra special for a few reasons — it’s my 1st release that is now streaming on all platforms!” says DJ Mike Tee with beaming excitement. “I’m also honored to have collaborated with an amazing artist for whom I have the utmost respect, Radmila Lolly. Being able to take a song that was on the Billboard chart and flip it with a whole new flavor was spectacular! I’m looking forward to making more magic to sprinkle worldwide.” 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Ferragamo Debuts A Brand New Logo As They Welcome The Next Chapter With Designer Maximilian Davis
Fashion
September 29, 2022
Ferragamo Debuts A Brand New Logo To Usher In The Next Chapter With Designer Maximilian Davis
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Haute Events
September 28, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of “Live Wire” With Parfums de Marly And Champagne Telmont At Scarpetta
By Brooke Klaiman
Fashion
September 28, 2022
Furla Holds Exclusive Event With A Message In Honor Of Metropolis Remix Launch
By Haute Living
News
September 27, 2022
The Burkina Faso Water Day Gala Aims to Provide Clean Water and End an Awful Cycle
By Gabriel Pessoa

Los Angeles

New York

Miami