ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

Haute Living Celebrates New Haute Cuisine Ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten During SOBEFWW

Ambassador, Celebrities, Haute Scene, News

Jean Georges Vongerichten
Jean Georges Vongerichten

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Living, along with presenting partner Remy Martin, hosted a very special evening during SOBEFWW by introducing master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten as its new haute cuisine ambassador.

Jean Georges Vongerichten
John Utendahl, Radmila Lolly, Kamal Hotchandani and Lennox Lewis

 Vongerichten hosted the VIP evening at his South Beach eatery, Market at EDITION, by shutting down the restaurant and personally preparing the six course meal for his VIPs.

Jean Georges Vongerichten
Jean Georges Vongerichten and Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed Jean-Georges before introducing the ambassadorship; JG then said a few words about what he plans to do — write about food, wine, and his extensive travels. He continued on to introduce every course and explain what guests were eating.

Jean Georges Vongerichten
Jean-Georges celebrates birthday boy Gonzalo Morales

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Remy Martin VSOP cocktails served at the event highlighted the menu, and included the Remy Ginger, a Remy Old-Fashioned, and the classic Remy Sidecar.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The fabulous fare included a caviar bubble tea, a heart of palm and young coconut salad, yellowfin tuna tartare, ume sesame seed crusted grouper, duck a l’orange and a dark chocolate passion fruit tort.

Jean Georges Vongerichten
Jean-Georges gives a speech about his ambassadorship

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

There was a special moment when Jean-Georges presented friend Gonzalo Morales, who was celebrating his birthday, with an exquisite cake.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten
The special Remy Martin drinks menu

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Additional VIPs at the soiree included Bank of America Executive Vice Chairman John Utendahl, Haute Living Miami ambassador, singer, and designer Radmila Lolly, and boxing champ Lennox Lewis.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten
Jean-Georges’ menu

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Jean-Georges Vongerichten
JG’s duck a l’orange

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman 

PREVIOUS POST
Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show
Fashion
February 24, 2022
Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show Explores The 1986 Archives By Karl Lagerfeld
By Adrienne Faurote
Chad Bronstein
News
February 23, 2022
Fyllo Founder & Tyson 2.0 Chairman Chad Bronstein: How I Built My Tech Empire
By Laura Schreffler
Carly Pearce
Celebrities
February 23, 2022
The CMA’s Reigning Queen, Carly Pearce, Talks About Her Meteoric Rise To The Top Of The Country Charts
By Laura Schreffler
50th Anniversary of "Godfather"
Celebrities
February 23, 2022
Francis Ford Coppola Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of “The Godfather” By Receiving A Street Named In His Honor
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami