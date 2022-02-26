Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Living, along with presenting partner Remy Martin, hosted a very special evening during SOBEFWW by introducing master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten as its new haute cuisine ambassador.

Vongerichten hosted the VIP evening at his South Beach eatery, Market at EDITION, by shutting down the restaurant and personally preparing the six course meal for his VIPs.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed Jean-Georges before introducing the ambassadorship; JG then said a few words about what he plans to do — write about food, wine, and his extensive travels. He continued on to introduce every course and explain what guests were eating.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Remy Martin VSOP cocktails served at the event highlighted the menu, and included the Remy Ginger, a Remy Old-Fashioned, and the classic Remy Sidecar.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The fabulous fare included a caviar bubble tea, a heart of palm and young coconut salad, yellowfin tuna tartare, ume sesame seed crusted grouper, duck a l’orange and a dark chocolate passion fruit tort.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

There was a special moment when Jean-Georges presented friend Gonzalo Morales, who was celebrating his birthday, with an exquisite cake.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman Additional VIPs at the soiree included Bank of America Executive Vice Chairman John Utendahl, Haute Living Miami ambassador, singer, and designer Radmila Lolly, and boxing champ Lennox Lewis.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman