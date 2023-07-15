Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

Nas, the Hip Hop King From Queens, has collaborated with Hennessy, a cognac brand he’s rapped about countless times throughout his storied three-decade career, on a limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the music style.

Since the prolific 1994 debut of his first album Illmatic at just 20 years old, Nas, a former Haute Living cover star, set a new standard to become a permanent fixture in Hip-Hop. A native of Queens, New York, his compelling, poetic, first-person narrative of young life in the inner city, defied the stereotypical violent and misogynistic themes of the time. Known for his raspy voice, complex rhyme patterns, clever wordplay, and storytelling ability, the groundbreaking rapper is one of the most respected and influential musicians of all time. Throughout his career, he has recorded fifteen critically acclaimed studio albums, ten of which are certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum, selling over thirteen million records in total.

His limited-edition V.S bottle features a bold design that mixes elements of Hip-Hop aesthetic with Hennessy’s iconic branding. Handwritten notes from a love letter to Hip-Hop written by Nas are offset by vibrant orange accents (his favorite color), resulting in a disruptive, seemingly spontaneous visual collage anchored by a powerful black-and-white portrait. In an unexpected playful namesake branding twist, “HenNASsy” is displayed across the packaging, with subtle references to graffiti art, the New York City flag, and one of the artist’s recent album artwork.

Photo Credit: Renell Medrano

“Hip-Hop, you are the vibration of the people. You never stop, never settle. You are poetry on beats, people taking to the streets. You are rhythm, art, and motion,” Nas ruminates in an ode to Hip Hop drafted specially for this collaboration. “Through your reflection, we can see where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going.”

Speaking on the collaboration Nas said, “Its an honor to collaborate with Hennessy to commemorate this moment for the art form. Hip-Hop has always had a special connection with Hennessy, and I’m excited to celebrate the culture’s 50th anniversary with a brand and product that pays tribute to its history and impact.”.

The limited-edition Hennessy V.S bottle is available at select retailers and online starting this month and will be released in limited quantities.