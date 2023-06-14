Get pampered in paradise at these five luxe hotel spas in the beautiful city of Naples, FL.

The Spa at Naples Grande

Step into the peaceful oasis of an indoor-outdoor spa village at The Spa at Naples Grande. Encompassing four pavilions in the Japanese-style tradition, the spa is set within lush greenery and vibrant gardens and whisks you away on a tropical escape.

Spa-goers can choose from a variety of treatments, such as the Signature Muscle Melt Massage with hot stones, or hair and nail treatments at the Floating” Hair & Nail Spa overlooking the tranquility pool. Plus! Soak up serenity at the whirlpool baths, soaking tub, sauna, steam rooms, and rain showers, pool and sun deck with outdoor waterfalls, and an indoor meditation lounge. For unique wellness services, try the cryotherapy, saltwater floatation tank, and infrared sauna services.

Book the Spa Villa to have your own private sanctuary for you and a group, or for a romantic couples’ getaway. The Spa Villa offers the ultimate spa retreat with a couples’ treatment area, luxe bathroom with a rain shower, a meditation lounge, sauna, and steam room. Plus, bask in the sun on your sun deck and outdoor garden with your own whirlpool plunge pool.

If you love deals, check out their monthly spa specials.

Ritz-Carlton Spa® at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Reopening July 6, the luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa® at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers guests the ultimate spa day with localized treatments and an array of amenities. From sea to spa, treatments incorporate local herbs, botanicals, and stones from the Gulf of Mexico. Spend a day at the spa unwinding in the steam room, saunas, and aqua lounges. Take a dip in the outdoor mineral pool while you enjoy plenty of vitamin D.

Please note: The Ritz-Carlton Naples Spa is open to local residents & guests for skincare and salon appointments only. The spa facilities & lounges are for hotel guest & spa members only therefore local massage appointments are not available to any local resident or guest.

The Massage and Facial Center at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples is open currently offering facials, massages, and skincare services, along with coed relaxing steam and sauna rooms.

Spa on Fifth at the Inn on Fifth

Located in the heart of Naples on Fifth Avenue, take a break from the beach, shopping, and world-class dining to slow down and detoxify at the Spa on Fifth at the Inn on Fifth. Choose from facials, massages, and body treatments with plenty of add-ons. We recommend the ultimate rejuvenation experience with their Revitalize treatment, which includes a Dead Sea Mineral Mud detoxing wrap, hydrating full body massage, and anti-aging miracle facial.

Before or after your treatment, steam, sauna, and/or unwind at the rooftop pool while you sip on a tropical, frozen cocktail and nosh on poolside bites.

Spa by JW at JW Marco Island

Spa by JW at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort is a stone’s throw from Naples offering

a treatment concept of Calm, Renew, Nourish, and Invigorate. Try the 5 Senses Massage signature massage, which integrates all five senses into the healing process to balance the mind and body. Indulge in spa amenities including a steam room, sauna, hot and cold plunge pools, and an outdoor spa pool exclusive to spa guests and members.

Spa guests are welcome to attend meditation and yoga on the beach starting at 7:30am daily.

SpaTerre at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Step into zen at SpaTerre at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort with a variety of treatments to sooth all your needs. Experience SpaTerre’s global rituals offerings such as the Javanese Royal Treatment where you’ll be swept into a ritual that originated in the palaces of Java. Lose yourself in bliss with a Balinese massage, essential oil and herbal exfoliation, and a cool yogurt splash shower. Then submerge yourself in a traditional soaking tub prepared with flower petals and infused with tropical fragrances, while you sip on a cup of herbal tea. You can do this treatment individually or as a couple.

Men can indulge with tailored treatments such as the Gentleman’s Hour Retreat complete with a full body massage enhanced with therapeutic muscle balm and ending with a soothing scalp massage to melt away all the stress. Men can also try the Gentleman’s Facial, a deep cleansing treatment designed to exfoliate dry, dead skin cells, and target congested pores while hydrating dry areas. Warm towel compresses are used throughout the experience with revitalizing scents of citrus along with a decompressing face, neck, shoulder, and scalp massage.

In a hurry but seeking a quick relaxation fix? Choose a 25-minute express treatment such as the Instant Radiant Facial, Scalp Massage, Massage Express, or Mini Glow Scrub.