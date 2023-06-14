Photo Credit: Sammy Dean Photography

The Vegas Golden Knights made history this week by becoming the first Las Vegas-based team in history to win a league championship as they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3, winning three games over one on Tuesday in just their sixth season. As such, the guys were ready to party — and given that Sin City is their home base, they went big.

The newly crowned NHL champions brought their post-game celebration and the Stanley Cup to Tao Group Hospitality’s OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace post-game.

The team, which is owned by businessman Bill Foley, including Captain Mark Stone, goalie Adin Hill, Jack Eichel, William Karlson, Keegan Kolesar, Phil Kessel, and more, along with family and friends, arrived at the packed club ready to party.

The champs (and the Stanley Cup) joined DJ Steve Aoki in the booth to the cheers of the crowd and Queen’s “We Are The Champions” could be heard throughout the night while the celebration raged on.

