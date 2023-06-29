Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

In Las Vegas, you’re spoiled for choice no matter what the meal. Our favorite meal of the day is brunch (not to be confused with “linner,” which is entirely not as enjoyable). But in a city where you can have everything, that doesn’t mean you should. So where do you go for the best brunches in Sin City? That should be a rhetorical question after you check out our hit list below.

The Most Food You Could Ever Eat In One Sitting: LAVO

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge from Tao Group Hospitality, located at The Palazzo, has literally the most debaucherous brunch in all of Sin City. Think: girls walking around in costumes and stilettos, music so loud you can’t do anything but dance, and an unseemly amount of food — everything from a raw bar to pizzas and large format cocktails. Sadly, this party isn’t getting started again until the fall (when it will be offered most Saturdays), so until then, you’ll have to make do with the Endless Brunch. I say that sarcastically. “Making do” means an endless (and I do mean endless, you can keep going well beyond your limit) offering of signature dishes from chef partner Ralph Scamardella and executive chef Frank Cervantes. This decadent dining experience is filled with unlimited options inclusive of antipasti and a raw bar, artisanal house-made pastries, cakes, and a Cointreau Noir chocolate fountain; live chef stations — inclusive of made-to-order pasta highlighted by fettuccine with lobster and truffle, prepared in a Parmigiano wheel as well as a bespoke egg station; and bottomless cocktails. Come hungry. Go home happy. And also, you know, tipsy.

The Best Bottomless Brunch: Honey Salt

Photo Credit: Honey Salt

Elizabeth Blau’s Honey Salt is a Summerlin institution, in as much for the food as the cocktails. The fare is exquisite: blueberry Dutch pancakes that literally melt in your mouth, served with lemon curd, granola almond crunch, and chantilly cream; breakfast pizzas; poutines; and more. But this hands down wins the best bottomless option for the quality of the drinks in as much as a the quantity. Guests have their choice of orange or blood orange mimosas, Bellinis; traditional Bloody Marys; Bloody Caesars; Bloody Marias; or Micheladas. There’s a two hour limit, but a lot can be done in that timeframe, if that’s your goal (and let’s be honest, if you’re going for bottomless in the first place, it is).

The Best For Locals: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Photo Credit: Jim Decker

The Morton Group — founded by famed restaurateurs Jenna and Michael Morton — are the masterminds behind La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, a lovely locals spot at The Wynn Las Vegas, which is front and center at Sin City’s most elegant casino, but somehow manages to feel like a home away from home — but better. Here, guests will experience an over-the-top, butler-style tray-passed brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in a gorgeous, open-air garden dining room and patio filled with lush greenery, including a beautiful living wall, with views of the Wynn pool. As created by corporate executive chef William DeMarco, the more than two dozen selections are brought to each table as perfectly sized portions so guests may pick and choose their preferences.Favorites include filet mignon eggs benedict, cinnamon apple waffles, and truffle mushroom grits, with vegetarian options inclusive of Snickers pancakes served with bananas foster and tomato mozzarella flatbread prepared in La Cave’s wood-fired oven. There are also bottomless options here for those who want it: refreshing mimosas, sparkling wine, white or red wine, and red or white sangria.

Vibiest Brunch: Kassi Beach House

Photo Credit: Kassi Beach House

From restaurateur Nick Mathers, Kassi Beach House offers an escape to the Italian seaside serving authentic coastal Italian cuisine alongside a refreshing wine, beer, and cocktail menu. Reminiscent of laid-back trattorias, Kassi Beach House provides a spacious yet intimate atmosphere for endless celebration throughout the day and night. An alluring destination where guests can enjoy the spirit of a care-free summer holiday on the Italian coast, Kassi Beach House can be accessed from the pool with select poolside seating available.