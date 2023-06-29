Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality
In Las Vegas, you’re spoiled for choice no matter what the meal. Our favorite meal of the day is brunch (not to be confused with “linner,” which is entirely not as enjoyable). But in a city where you can have everything, that doesn’t mean you should. So where do you go for the best brunches in Sin City? That should be a rhetorical question after you check out our hit list below.
The Most Food You Could Ever Eat In One Sitting: LAVO
Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality
LAVO Italian Restaurant & Lounge from Tao Group Hospitality, located at The Palazzo, has literally the most debaucherous brunch in all of Sin City. Think: girls walking around in costumes and stilettos, music so loud you can’t do anything but dance, and an unseemly amount of food — everything from a raw bar to pizzas and large format cocktails. Sadly, this party isn’t getting started again until the fall (when it will be offered most Saturdays), so until then, you’ll have to make do with the Endless Brunch. I say that sarcastically. “Making do” means an endless (and I do mean endless, you can keep going well beyond your limit) offering of signature dishes from chef partner Ralph Scamardella and executive chef Frank Cervantes. This decadent dining experience is filled with unlimited options inclusive of antipasti and a raw bar, artisanal house-made pastries, cakes, and a Cointreau Noir chocolate fountain; live chef stations — inclusive of made-to-order pasta highlighted by fettuccine with lobster and truffle, prepared in a Parmigiano wheel as well as a bespoke egg station; and bottomless cocktails. Come hungry. Go home happy. And also, you know, tipsy.
The Best Bottomless Brunch: Honey Salt
Photo Credit: Honey Salt
Elizabeth Blau’s Honey Salt is a Summerlin institution, in as much for the food as the cocktails. The fare is exquisite: blueberry Dutch pancakes that literally melt in your mouth, served with lemon curd, granola almond crunch, and chantilly cream; breakfast pizzas; poutines; and more. But this hands down wins the best bottomless option for the quality of the drinks in as much as a the quantity. Guests have their choice of orange or blood orange mimosas, Bellinis; traditional Bloody Marys; Bloody Caesars; Bloody Marias; or Micheladas. There’s a two hour limit, but a lot can be done in that timeframe, if that’s your goal (and let’s be honest, if you’re going for bottomless in the first place, it is).
The Best For Locals: La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway
Photo Credit: Jim Decker
The Morton Group — founded by famed restaurateurs Jenna and Michael Morton — are the masterminds behind La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway, a lovely locals spot at The Wynn Las Vegas, which is front and center at Sin City’s most elegant casino, but somehow manages to feel like a home away from home — but better. Here, guests will experience an over-the-top, butler-style tray-passed brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in a gorgeous, open-air garden dining room and patio filled with lush greenery, including a beautiful living wall, with views of the Wynn pool. As created by corporate executive chef William DeMarco, the more than two dozen selections are brought to each table as perfectly sized portions so guests may pick and choose their preferences.Favorites include filet mignon eggs benedict, cinnamon apple waffles, and truffle mushroom grits, with vegetarian options inclusive of Snickers pancakes served with bananas foster and tomato mozzarella flatbread prepared in La Cave’s wood-fired oven. There are also bottomless options here for those who want it: refreshing mimosas, sparkling wine, white or red wine, and red or white sangria.
Vibiest Brunch: Kassi Beach House
Photo Credit: Kassi Beach House
From restaurateur Nick Mathers, Kassi Beach House offers an escape to the Italian seaside serving authentic coastal Italian cuisine alongside a refreshing wine, beer, and cocktail menu. Reminiscent of laid-back trattorias, Kassi Beach House provides a spacious yet intimate atmosphere for endless celebration throughout the day and night. An alluring destination where guests can enjoy the spirit of a care-free summer holiday on the Italian coast, Kassi Beach House can be accessed from the pool with select poolside seating available.
Brunch With The Most Beautiful View: Marché Bacchus
Marché Bacchus, located in the lakeside community of Desert Shores, definitely offers up brunch with a view. It’s an insider secret so great I almost don’t want to share it here, but share it I must, because, as we all know, sharing is caring. This French bistro has an outdoor patio overlooking the lake, where guests can indulge in French favorites such as truffled goat cheese Napoleon, seared foie gras, Oysters Bacchus (butter poached oysters presented with shrimp, bacon, black truffles, and a Parmesan crust), beef tartare, escargot, and a caviar service — sevruga, osetra, golden osetra, oh my — the choice is yours.
Most Elegant Brunch: Bardot Brasserie
Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International
Michael Mina’s beautiful Bardot Brasserie at ARIA Resort & Casino is an elevated take on a traditional French bistro, with lovely libations and exquisite fare to boot. Brunch reservations are hard to come by, as much as for Mina’s Michelin-starred cuisine as for the Everlasting Rose and Diane’s Bloody Mary menu. As expected from a French eatery, the menu is decidedly heavy on meat and cream, such as the prime steak tartare, tarte flambee, and a Croque Madame tartine. There’s also mouthwatering items like Escargot de Bourgogne, a duck waffle, truffle fries, homemade pastries, and more. It’s one to beat.
Trendiest Spot: Catch
Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International
Catch, also located at ARIA Resort & Casino, has never quite stopped being a hot spot. It is definitely a place to see and be seen, where one sits in what I can best describe as a giant birdcage and takes endless Snapchat shots of both themselves and their meals (the lighting is that good — patrons can’t seem to help themselves). They also, ostensibly, come for the fabulous food, which includes truffle sashimi with tuna, Hamachi, chili ponzu, caviar, and black truffle purée; sushi rolls like the Hellfire with spicy tuna two ways, pear and balsamic; sweets such as the cinnamon roll pancakes with brown sugar cinnamon swirl, candied almonds and cream cheese frosting and the visually spectacular Anytime Waffle Tower created with maple, milk chocolate and raspberry ice cream, chocolate ganache, raspberry jam, and toasted almonds; a plethora of egg dishes; Catch classics like mushroom spaghetti with wild mushroom, snow peas, tomato and parmesan, and crunchy rice cakes with tuna tartare, wasabi, and tobiko. There are also some sensational handcrafted cocktails, inclusive of Birdcage Mimosas — a bottle of champagne with three flavors of fresh-squeezed juices are served in a chic gold birdcage wrapped in ivy; the One Too Many, made with strawberry-infused Absolut Elyx vodka, coconut, avocado, and lime; and the Pineapple Trainwreck, a mix of Finlandia vodka, fresh-pressed pineapple, tarragon, lemon, and Peychaud’s.
Sexiest Setting: The NoMad Bar
Photo Credit: MGM Resorts International
Given that the NoMad Hotel is the sexiest stay in Sin City, it makes sense that its NoMad Bar would have the sexiest brunch vibe. Sit inside to keep cool, where there’s a live performer on Saturdays and Sundays, or dine al fresco on the adjacent patio to enjoy that hot, hot Las Vegas summer sun while enjoying some fan favorites. These include NoMad’s signature roast chicken, reimagined for brunch as t truffled chicken sandwich, stuffed with black truffle and foie gras and served in-between pillowy brioche buns; shareable plates like a smoked salmon tarte topped with crème fraiche, trout roe, and an ‘everything’ crumble (you can choose to “make it ridiculous” and add up to thirty grams of caviar and blinis); and a slew of designer cocktails, dubbed “Cocktail Explosions,” such as the Paint It Black — tequila, fino sherry and velvet falernum mixed with vanilla, lemon, and blackberries. There are also Bottomless bubbles are available, served with a selection of fresh-pressed juices including orange, peach, mango, and pineapple grapefruit.
Most Beautiful Setting: Tableau
Photo Credit: Sabin Orr
Tableau at The Wynn is a floral explosion, a high-end eatery where one can imagine ladies who lunch taking afternoon tea, pinkies up, dressed in kitten heels and Oscar de la Renta while gazing out at the luxury hotel’s pool and gardens. Certainly, that’s the vibe here, though you might see the world’s richest brunching in shorts and T-shirts, too. New American fare is on the menu here, market-fresh items like Belgian waffles with whipped cream and strawberries; lobster Cobb salad with buttermilk dressing; and seared salmon with bacon braised chard. There is also, as expected, a caviar menu, as well as other indulgences such as deviled eggs, blinis, and chips.
Best Elevated Brunch: Bouchon
Anything 3 Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller creates has a Midas touch, and his French bistro concept, Bouchon, is no different. Located in the Venezia Tower of The Venetian, Bouchon is a sight to behold, a beautiful boite with a classic mosaic floor, a magnificent pewter bar, antique light fixtures, and hand-painted murals by French artist Paulin Paris throughout. In addition to a stunning interior, the service is impeccable. The waitstaff appear like magicians right when you need them, always pleasant, always courteous, and they remember your name (and your preferences) should you return. Which you must, time and time again. As curated by Keller, the brunch items are exquisite. They change with the seasons, though Keller’s personal favorites remain on the menu throughout the year, inclusive of roast chicken, steak frites, croque madame, pot de crème, and a lemon tart, as well as an extensive raw bar. The restaurant’s cuisine is complemented by an extensive, international wine list. Each day, additions to the menu are hand-written on blackboards throughout the restaurant. And I’m just putting this out there: Keller and his crew serve up the best Bellinis and the best avocado toast — thick-sliced bread and perfectly ripe avocado — that you’ll find anywhere in Las Vegas. Or maybe just anywhere, full stop.
Best Mexican Brunch: La Neta Y Cocina
Photo Credit: Ashley Estave
La Neta Cocina y Lounge in downtown Summerlin offers a stellar brunch on Sundays, with a menu that consists of modern takes on traditional (and non traditional) Mexican dishes. Try items like the breakfast tostada, churrasco and eggs, the country fried tomahawk steak, the E.A.T. (elote avocado toast), as well as sweet items such as the Morning Wood (not what you think — get your minds out of the gutter! It’s actually an assorted breakfast and sweets board), dholés (pineapple, lime icing, fresh berries), and the Shut the Cluck Up. The beverage offerings are as playful as the names of certain dishes (ahem, Morning Wood), inclusive of bottomless mimosas and a large, sharable margarita made with an entire bottle of tequila.
Best Strip Views Without Actually Having To Be On The Strip: Alexxa’s Las Vegas
Alexxa’s, located at Paris Las Vegas, is the best place to SEE the Strip without actually having to be ON the Strip. And as residents (and most visitors) know, this is 100 percent the best way to enjoy it. And Alexxa’s, formerly Hexx, is a top spot to do so, with an inviting, bustliing atmosphere, modern décor, comfortable seating, and spacious outdoor patio (a prime spot to watch all the action unfold, including a birds-eye view of the Bellagio fountains). The brunch menu here is varied, a mix of savory and sweet breakfast favorites, including Huevos Rancheros, omelets, buttermilk pancakes, brioche french toast, and a delectable Cinnaroll waffle. There are also burgers, sandwiches, and salads, pizzas, pastas, seafood, and steak, as well as decadent desserts such as the 25 Layers of Chocolate and an Oreo waffle sundae. Cocktails are just as fun: there are bottomless mimosas, mega cocktails, sangrias, as well as an impressive range of wines, beers, and spirits, which totally enhance the live music performances and brunch time DJs.